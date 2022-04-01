Inmedix supports a leading UK charity for rheumatoid arthritis, NRAS, to develop ‘Stress Matters’ resources

Independent educational grant to explore stress impact from the patient’s perspective

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, Inc., and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics quantifying stress, are delighted to support patients with autoimmune disease by providing a $50,000 unrestricted educational grant to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS), the leading rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient advocacy charity in the United Kingdom (UK).

For more than 450,000 adults living with RA in the UK, the impact of stress on their disease can be very significant and lead to debilitating, and potentially irreversible damage as well as strain on mental and emotional health. With this funding, NRAS is embarking on a project to develop resources explaining the impact of stress on developing or exacerbating RA symptoms. The project will include a UK nationwide survey of those living with RA leading to the development of resources to help people understand, manage, and reduce the impact of stress on their inflammatory arthritis.

Clare Jacklin, CEO of NRAS, comments: “We are delighted to be supported by a substantial hands-off grant from Inmedix to address what we have known for many years, that stress really does matter. Anecdotally we’ve heard hundreds if not thousands of stories from people with RA who indicate that a ‘stressful’ time in their lives triggered their RA and that during times of stress their disease tends to flare. To date we have not had the resources to address this very important and poorly understood link between the immune system triggering inflammatory responses and stress. Thanks to this funding we hope to carry out, working alongside an academic partner, a nationwide study to gather real world evidence on the link between stress and RA”

Healthcare professionals are under tremendous pressure in today’s NHS due to the pandemic, backlogs, and staff shortages. Supported self-management is key for people living with long-term, incurable conditions like RA in not only supporting the individual but the entire health system. The Stress Matters resources will be developed to provide tips and techniques to better self-manage stress levels and provide information about potential treatments and therapies to reduce stress.

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Stress responses can constructively impact immune function in the near term. However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated through the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease.

With its CloudHRV™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix seeks to understand ANS stress as a factor impacting immune function, specifically immuno-autonomics.

The ‘Stress Matters’ project aims to foster a better understanding of how stress triggers immune responses within the body and expand how patients and their clinicians can work together to reduce stress and its adverse impact on inflammatory arthritis.

Andrew J. Holman, MD, CEO and co-founder of Inmedix, comments: “Inmedix Inc., and its subsidiary Inmedix UK Ltd., are delighted to support the exceptional leadership of NRAS and their Stress Matters project. For two decades, we have been particularly interested in how stress biology within the brain may impact the immune system.”

“NRAS is a very special charity intensely dedicated to supporting individuals with RA and their families. First and foremost, it is the patient who is most capable of sharing their keen, personal insights to provide opportunities and strategies to advance the mission of controlling, and eventually preventing, RA.”



About NRAS

The National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society (NRAS) is the only patient organization in the UK focusing specifically on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) as well as in more recent years Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA). Its vision is ‘Lives without limits for those with RA or JIA’. NRAS (www.nras.org.uk) was founded in 2001 by Ailsa Bosworth. MBE and now in its 21st year is delivering professionally developed supported self-management resources across the UK and supporting not just those living with the disease but their health professionals and families, too.



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.