Edalex announces new Education Design Lab partnership with a focus on 21st century skills and personal skills evidence

Edalex, the EdTech that unleashes the power of skills data, digital assets, and personal credentials, announce a new partnership with Education Design Lab.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The collaboration focuses on synergies between Education Design Lab (the Lab) and their 21st Century Skills Micro-credentials, Edalex’s Credentialate platform, and expertise from both organisations in mapping and surfacing personalised skills evidence from the curriculum.

Over six years, the Lab co-designed and validated its micro-credentials with 800+ institutions, employers, and learners, which it makes available through its vsbl platform, a comprehensive online learning experience for employers, institutions, and learners to make 21st century skills visible. The Lab has been a thought leader in championing the Learner Revolution through its human-centered design process and has recently issued its research in Skills Visibility: Why and How a Skills-Based Economy can be More Equitable.

Credentialate is the world’s first Credential Evidence Platform that helps discover and share evidence of workplace skills. It was initially developed in close collaboration with leading design partner, UNSW Sydney, in support of a multi-year, cross-faculty community of practice and micro-credential research project. Credentialate has continued to evolve at an accelerated pace, informed in partnership with educators and industry leaders from around the world. Credentialate provides a Skills Core that creates order from chaotic assessment data, enables meaningful insight and equips learners with rich personal industry-aligned evidence of their skills.

Naomi Boyer, PhD, Executive Director, Digital Transformation at the Lab says: “The burgeoning skills-based economy requires human and technological innovation to realise the potential for increased opportunity and equity for job seekers, greater skill recognition for learners, and the ultimate cultivation of robust talent pipelines for employers. Education Design Lab is excited to partner with Edalex to forward the cross-continent movement and elevation of skills as a means to empower learners and earners to connect with meaningful work leading to social mobility.”

“We’ve had the pleasure to engage with Education Design Lab on projects in Australia and the US, and have seen first-hand the value of mapping the Lab’s 21st century skills to curricula,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex. “Credentialate then surfaces personalised evidence for each learner based on institutional assessment data. This gives the learner a voice for their workplace skills, transforms the institution’s existing data into a valuable asset, and creates a signal-to-hire for employers.”

Prior to the formalisation of the partnership, Edalex and the Lab established a strong working relationship through multiple industry initiatives. The first initiative is a grant from the Global Victoria EdTech Innovation Alliance program, collaborating on an efficacy study of Credentialate with Education Design Lab, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Dayton. The second initiative is a Skills Collaborative run by the Open Skills Network (OSN), with the partners successfully demonstrating how the Lab’s 21st Century Skills Rich Skill Descriptors (RSDs) can be integrated into technology to deploy and scale within learning institutions.