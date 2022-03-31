Minister’s statement on Inclusive and Sustainable British Columbia report

CANADA, March 31 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has released the following statement on the release of a new report by Prof. Mariana Mazzucato on the StrongerBC Economic Plan, titled Inclusive and Sustainable British Columbia: a mission-oriented approach to a renewed economy:

“Just over a year ago, Prof. Mazzucato agreed to help advise me and our government on developing a plan to help B.C. be front-runners in the post-pandemic economy.

“I want to thank Prof. Mazzucato and her team at University College London’s Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose for advising on the development of the StrongerBC Economic Plan.

“This summary report highlights that with a plan focused on people, the Province can be on the right track to make life better for more British Columbians and contribute to an inclusive, innovative and more sustainable future.

“Through a mission-oriented approach or ‘moonshot approach,’ Prof. Mazzucato highlights that B.C. can build a stronger economy while tackling inequality and fighting climate change.

“Furthermore, the report goes on to say: ‘Building a stronger and more productive economy while battling social inequalities and tackling the climate emergency are not mutually exclusive – instead they must go hand in hand.’

“In response to these challenges, the B.C. government has set out an ambitious economic plan for transitioning to a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative economy.

“As mentioned throughout the report, B.C.’s StrongerBC Economic Plan sets the province on a path to challenge ‘historic barriers to economic growth.’ Many of these barriers have prevented those disproportionally affected from fully participating in the economy.

“This report underlines what we have said from the start. We need an economic plan that works for people. By investing in child care, affordable housing and committing to advancing true, lasting and meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, we believe an economy built for all is an economy built to succeed.

“This belief represents a substantial change in direction and decision-making from the previous government’s approach as our province prepares for a time of significant growth. We are experiencing historic levels of migration into B.C., and over one million job openings are expected in the next 10 years, 80% of which will require post-secondary education. To meet this growing demand, we are making a generational commitment to close the skills gap so more people can get the training they need to succeed in the careers they want.

“Prof. Mazzucato’s mission-oriented approach has proven successful in jurisdictions around the world like Italy, South Africa, Scotland and the United Kingdom, as well as the United Nations. It provides a framework to measure success in terms of its affect on people’s lives – because we all know that people are our competitive advantage.

“This plan was built by British Columbians from all walks of life but as a former Olympian, I know that to be the best, we needed to learn from the best. By working with global leaders and listening to businesses and communities throughout the province, we are making life better today and preparing our province for tomorrow.

“We look forward now to considering the recommendations outlined in Prof. Mazzucato’s report and continuing to find ways to build a StrongerBC for everyone.”

Learn More:

For more information on the Stronger BC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/plan

To read Inclusive and Sustainable British Columbia: a mission-oriented approach to a renewed economy, visit: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/bartlett/public-purpose/publications/2022/mar/inclusive-and-sustainable-british-columbia-mission-oriented-approach