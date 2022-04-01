Work Begins On New Urgent Care Centre In Regina

CANADA, April 1 - Released on March 31, 2022

Work is beginning on Regina's new Urgent Care Centre, which will offer residents an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and injuries that are not life threatening.

The facility will provide more timely access for health care issues needing immediate medical attention, including injury care, basic diagnostic services and mental health and addictions supports.

"This new centre will give people access to safe and appropriate care, including mental health and addictions services, 24 hours a day, every day," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "It will be a key resource for people who need care quickly, but who do not require a trip to emergency."

Graham Construction, the project's construction manager, has mobilized equipment at 1350 Albert Street to prepare the site for construction. Construction is expected to start this spring and should be largely completed by early next year. Local traffic will not be impacted.

"We're extremely pleased to see this project getting underway," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Jim Reiter said. "The Regina Urgent Care Centre will be a valuable asset in reducing wait times in the city's emergency departments."

The SHA will own and operate the facility. Planning for staffing is currently underway.

"This new Urgent Care Centre will be staffed with a multidisciplinary care team, including mental health professionals, to provide patients better access to urgent medical attention for a variety of needs," Saskatchewan Health Authority Interim CEO Andrew Will said. "This will provide residents of Regina another option for more immediate access to health care not only for physical needs, but also for mental health concerns."

The project is part of the government's $7.5 billion capital plan to stimulate the province's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning is currently underway for the Saskatoon centre, with design and location options under development.

