Gov. Cox signs one bill of the 2022 Special Legislative Session

Tags: Bills, Education

SALT LAKE CITY (March 31, 2022) – Yesterday, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed one bill of the 2022 Special Legislative Session. This bill addresses liability regarding state limitations on transgender students competing in interscholastic athletic activities.

Information on this bill can be found below.

  • HB3001: Sex-designated Interscholastic Athletics Indemnification

