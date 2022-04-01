Gov. Cox signs one bill of the 2022 Special Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 31, 2022) – Yesterday, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed one bill of the 2022 Special Legislative Session. This bill addresses liability regarding state limitations on transgender students competing in interscholastic athletic activities.
