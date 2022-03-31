Gov. Ricketts Hosts Norm Krug on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

NEBRASKA, March 31 - Media Contacts:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 35th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Norm Krug, Founder and CEO of Preferred Popcorn. During the episode, Krug discusses his passion for agriculture, growing his business in international markets, and overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krug has been growing popcorn for over 40 years. He began his company in Chapman, Nebraska, a mile from where he farmed with his father as a child. Preferred Popcorn has expanded to four locations, two in Nebraska, one in Indiana, and one in Mexico. Earlier this month, the company began production at its second Nebraska location in Waco. Along with selling popcorn domestically, Preferred Popcorn exports to over 70 countries.

In addition to founding and running Preferred Popcorn, Krug has served as Vice President for Aurora Cooperative and member and Vice President of the National Popcorn Board. He is currently in his third term as Chairman of the USA Popcorn Institute. Through these leadership positions, he has worked to increase American popcorn sales overseas.

Preferred Popcorn was named the Exporter of the Year in 2014 by the Midwest International Trade Association, and the company was recognized as Manufacturer of the Year by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

