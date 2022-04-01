Dillon Spring Indicted for Attempted Murder of Police Officers

March 31, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Yesterday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 28 year-old Dillon Spring on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault, and six counts of third-degree assault.

Spring is alleged to have attempted to cause the death of six Anchorage Police Department officers on March 18, 2022: Officer Dominick Eubank, Officer Brandon Schafer, Sergeant Justin Blake, Officer Bradley Breager, Officer Heather Mitzel, and Officer Jacob Raygor. Spring is also alleged to have caused serious physical injury to Officer Dominick Eubank as a result of the incident.

If convicted at trial, Spring faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the attempted first-degree murder charges, up to 20 years for each of the first-degree assault charges, and up to 5 years for each of the third-degree assault charges.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Spring is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC). Bail is set at $300,000 cash performance, $300,000 cash appearance, electronic monitoring by the DOC Pre-Trial Enforcement Division, and Spring is required to have a 24/7 third-party custodian. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on April 1, 2022.

