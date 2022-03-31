Two Scott County Men Indicted, Charged with Reckless Homicide

SCOTT COUNTY – An joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two men in connection with a shooting that occurred in October.

On October 25, 2021, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began working alongside Scott County detectives to investigate the circumstances leading to a shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Ditney Trail in Pioneer. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Crystal Chambers (DOB: 12/21/85) was shot during an exchange of gunfire between Larry Chambers (DOB: 4/24/62), her father, and Harley Holicki (DOB: 8/20/85), her ex-boyfriend. She died as a result of her injuries.

Today, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Larry Chambers and Harley Holicki with one count of Reckless Homicide. This evening, both were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Larry Chambers Harley Holicki