Rutland Barracks / Gross Negligent Operation, Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4001590

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2022, 1658 hours

STREET: Route 22A

TOWN: West Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Light Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Jenkins

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Queensbury, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Arm injury, not life threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sandy Tobin

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Queensbury, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: Q3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Chest pains

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 31, 2022, at approximately 1658 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to a two car motor vehicle crash on Route 22A near the intersection of Main Road in the Town of West Haven.

Upon arrival, Troopers learned vehicle 1 (Jenkins) was traveling southbound on Route 22A when he negligently attempted to pass a box truck, crossed the center line, and collided with vehicle 2 (Tabin) who was traveling northbound. Both operators sustained non-life threatening injures and were transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Jenkins was issued a criminal citation for negligent operation and issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Limitations on Passing.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the West Haven Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue Squad.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: May 16, 2022, 1000 hours