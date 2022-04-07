Old Fashioned Approach Prevails In Modern Day Arizona Real Estate- Azroy Group Credits Listening for Most Listings

Jorge Munoz, Manager of Azroy Group, Top Arizona Listing and Realty Firm

Scottsdale Based Real Estate Firm Credits Listening for Being One Of Arizona’s Top 1% Listings Agency

"There are many reasons Arizona is a destination for corporate headquarters. The reasons we hear most often are Arizona has no natural disasters as well as sunny skies about 300 days per year” — Jorge Munoz -General Manager AZROY GROUP

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona continues to be a compelling destination for companies and individuals looking for a new home. Arizona has shown a series of continual surprises over the past two years with property values jumping as much as 20%, as well as the surprise in sheer volume of newcomers pouring into the valley each month. In spite of the difficulty and disruption of the Covid pandemic, Arizona has bounced back and is at 95% capacity, according to ArizonaRealEstate.com.

While companies such as Motorola, Intel, Discount Tire, Circle K, Banner Health, Avnet, Go Daddy Free-Port, Carvana and Drivetime, and others have been here a while. These Companies still drive economy and thus homebuyers to the Valley.

At the same time, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, who states in the last fiscal year, which wrapped up in July 2021. 45 new companies headquarters moved to the Valley, creating 10,000 jobs and $13 billion in capital investment. In addition, more than 250 companies are currently in talks about moving to Arizona.

The Azroy Group is a Scottsdale based residential Real Estate top in Arizona for the most home listings and top 1% of Realty firms in Arizona. The General Manager of the firm, Jorge Munoz has been with the company for 15 years states. "There are plenty of good reasons why out-of-state folks and corporations are making their way to Arizona in search of a new home or new headquarters. At the top of the list is the weather forecast, it's "Sunny and Blue Skies” 300 days per year. Not to mention Arizona is considered a Golf Mecca and has a staggering $25B per year tourism industry.

Munoz Continues, "If 45 new companies came into the Valley last year and drove 10,000 jobs and 13 billion in Capital investment, imagine what an additional 250 new company headquarters predicted for this coming year might do for the Arizona Marketplace."

Although there is a variety of newcomers arriving from different places like NY, California Illinois, Philadelphia, and Canada. The primary commonality of Newcomers are that that are seeking guidance in their decisions of where to go, where to live, what home to buy, and what's right for them. They do not want to be rushed or pushed or handed a flyer they could have picked up from a shelf at the library.

Invariably it boils down to good old fashioned listening . We genuinely understand what is important to the homebuyer and why. Because we put an emphasis on listening on another level.

This might sound old-fashioned but this has worked for the Azroy Group for over 25 years now. I have been here for over a 15 years and we are still listening.

We look at home buying as a sacred process. In fact, we see it as an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility to serve on this level. This is also probably why the Azroy Group books over 90% of its business on referrals while posting more listings than most any firm in Arizona. It comes from referrals and referrals come from relationships. We attribute our relationships to good old fashioned listening.

We are dialed into the community because we participate in the community on a number of levels. We hold regular Networking Happy Hour each month whereby we at the Azroy Group gets a deeper understanding of our customer's needs, not only before they buy but also during, and after buying or selling their home with us. Listening and genuine interest in our customers well being has allowed us to be the ideal match maker and thus enjoy our work.