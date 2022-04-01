TeamWRX Staffing Opens First Texas Branch in Fort Worth, Third in U.S. Market

The contract staffing company aims to continue its success with its team-first approach.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamWRX, a contract staffing company based out of Atlanta, Ga, today celebrates the official opening of their new office in Fort Worth, Texas. The driving force behind this expansion lies in the ongoing success of both their Atlanta, Ga and Savannah, Ga locations, as well as requests from national client accounts for assistance in a broader U.S. market.

With this expansion, TeamWRX aims to continue setting itself apart from other staffing companies through its team-oriented company culture, placing emphasis on the strengths of individual team members, promoting friendly competition within the organization, and celebrating wins as a team.

“One of the biggest shortcomings we’ve seen in our industry is the disconnect between staffing companies and the people they hire,” says TeamWRX VP of Operations, Paul Elliott. “There’s a lot of turnover because employees just don’t feel like they are being heard, or like they are an important part of a team, and we have been working hard to try and change that.”

Leading up to the Texas launch, TeamWRX received awards in both client and talent satisfaction from ClearlyRated, as well as the title of fastest growing staffing company in the Metro Atlanta area from the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The company is also currently celebrating its fifth year in business.

“I couldn’t be more excited to expand into the Texas market during this milestone year,” relayed TeamWRX CEO, Justin Rainer. “Supporting the growth of our clients and employees is one of our core values, and with the opening of our Fort Worth office, we will now be able to help even more organizations and individuals to reach their full potential. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish by year ten.”

The new TeamWRX Fort Worth branch will be led by Coletta Strickland, a local community advocate and civic leader. She is President of the Minority Leaders and Citizens Council and a key member of the team that developed the city’s Financial Empowerment Program. Coletta continues her community advocacy through TeamWRX by sourcing job opportunities and helping to improve the economic future of Fort Worth citizens.

About TeamWRX

TeamWRX is an award-winning, culture-driven company that provides immediate contingent employee placement and the scheduling of long-term staffing in the Metro Atlanta, Greater Savannah, and Dallas Fort Worth areas. Our business is built on the foundation that superior customer service and heavy investment in the culture, training, and advancement of our teams produces extraordinary results.