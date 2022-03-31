Burgum: Pembina Gorge Foundation awarded $2.2M grant for improvements at Frost Fire Park

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that the Pembina Gorge Foundation has been awarded a nearly $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for a snowmaking infrastructure improvement and expansion project at Frost Fire Park.

Burgum sent the EDA a letter last June in support of the grant application for the ski resort near Walhalla, N.D., noting the state had legislatively appropriated $1.65 million in funding over the last two biennia for infrastructure enhancements at Frost Fire.

“Frost Fire Park is a hidden gem in heart of the Pembina Gorge in the Rendezvous Region of northeastern North Dakota,” Burgum stated. “We are grateful for the work the Pembina Gorge Foundation has done to continue service and expand operations at Frost Fire. The improvements made in recent years, along with infrastructure work they plan to complete with EDA assistance, will better serve the people of North Dakota and help create healthy, vibrant communities in the region.”

Burgum expressed his gratitude to Red River Regional Council Executive Director Dawn Mandt and the North Dakota Department of Commerce and its Tourism Division for their work on the grant application.