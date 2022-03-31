Inmate Who Walked Away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp Apprehended

SPRINGVILLE.—A minimum-security inmate who had walked away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp (CC#10) in Tulare County late on March 30 was apprehended this morning.

Vincent Garcia was apprehended without incident at around 10:50 a.m. just a few miles from the camp. Garcia has been transported to Sierra Conservation Center and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp. The case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

Garcia, 37, walked away from the Camp at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 30, 2022. He was received by CDCR in August 2021 from El Dorado County with an eight-year sentence for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

