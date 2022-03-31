Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,709 in the last 365 days.

Inmate Who Walked Away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp Apprehended

SPRINGVILLE.—A minimum-security inmate who had walked away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp (CC#10) in Tulare County late on March 30 was apprehended this morning.

Vincent Garcia was apprehended without incident at around 10:50 a.m. just a few miles from the camp. Garcia has been transported to Sierra Conservation Center and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a conservation camp. The case will be referred to the local district attorney’s office for possible escape charges.

Garcia, 37, walked away from the Camp at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 30, 2022. He was received by CDCR in August 2021 from El Dorado County with an eight-year sentence for first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

###

Contact: Office of Public and Employee Communications, opec@cdcr.ca.gov.

You just read:

Inmate Who Walked Away from Mountain Home Conservation Camp Apprehended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.