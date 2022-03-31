I-279 Parkway North Shoulder Restrictions Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder restrictions on I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday, April 4 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on I-279 in both directions over McKnight Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday as crews from Boschung America conduct anti-icing system maintenance work. Additionally, shoulder restrictions will occur on the ramp from McKnight Road to southbound I-279.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #