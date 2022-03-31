Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.
"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February 2022*
|
February 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.6%
|
-1.7
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.7%
|
6.6%
|
-1.9
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.7%
|
-1.9
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Danville
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.6%
|
6.8%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
7.1%
|
9.1%
|
-2.0
|
Elgin
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
-2.0
|
Kankakee
|
6.5%
|
8.1%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.9%
|
6.6%
|
-1.7
|
Peoria
|
5.6%
|
7.5%
|
-1.9
|
Rockford
|
7.9%
|
10.4%
|
-2.5
|
Springfield
|
4.8%
|
6.7%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.4%
|
6.2%
|
-1.8
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.0%
|
7.3%
|
-2.3
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February
|
February
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,400
|
86,400
|
6,000
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,100
|
54,800
|
2,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,000
|
112,300
|
3,700
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,659,600
|
3,472,800
|
186,800
|
Danville MSA
|
25,700
|
25,200
|
500
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
178,800
|
171,500
|
7,300
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,700
|
46,100
|
1,600
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,500
|
234,800
|
14,700
|
Kankakee MSA
|
41,900
|
41,800
|
100
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
406,400
|
396,400
|
10,000
|
Peoria MSA
|
162,800
|
158,400
|
4,400
|
Rockford MSA
|
141,700
|
135,800
|
5,900
|
Springfield MSA
|
106,700
|
101,300
|
5,400
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
231,800
|
228,900
|
2,900
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,885,500
|
5,626,400
|
259,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Feb 2022
|
Feb 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.4 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.8
|
Bond County
|
4.4 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.5
|
Calhoun County
|
4.7 %
|
6.7 %
|
-2.0
|
Clinton County
|
3.3 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.4
|
Jersey County
|
4.0 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.6
|
Macoupin County
|
4.3 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.5
|
Madison County
|
4.1 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.7
|
Monroe County
|
2.8 %
|
4.0 %
|
-1.2
|
St. Clair County
|
5.1 %
|
7.3 %
|
-2.2
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Alton City
|
5.1 %
|
8.2 %
|
-3.1
|
Belleville City
|
5.4 %
|
7.7 %
|
-2.3
|
Collinsville City
|
4.9 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.4
|
East St. Louis City
|
6.9 %
|
11.8 %
|
-4.9
|
Edwardsville City
|
2.7 %
|
4.2 %
|
-1.5
|
Granite City
|
4.2 %
|
7.2 %
|
-3.0
|
O'Fallon City
|
4.2 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.3
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Greene County
|
4.5 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.4
|
Randolph County
|
3.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.5
|
Washington County
|
2.4 %
|
3.7 %
|
-1.3
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.6 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.5
|
LWIA 22
|
4.1 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.7
|
LWIA 24
|
4.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.8
|
Southwestern EDR
|
4.3 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.8
Metro East Highlights
The February 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.4 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.8 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.2 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force decreased by -2,025 in February 2022 to 333,195 from 335,220 in February 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +4,151 to 318,642 in February 2022 from 314,491 in February 2021. There were 14,553 unemployed people in the labor force in February 2022. This is a decrease of -6,176 compared to the 20,729 unemployed in February 2021.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in February 2022 was 231,800 compared to 228,900 in February 2021, which is an increase of +2,900.
Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+2,600), Mining and Construction (+800), Government (+600), Manufacturing (+400), Other Services (+300), Educational and Health Services (+100), and Professional and Business Services (+100). No employment changes were reported in Information or Wholesale Trade.
Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-1,100), Retail Trade (-600), and Financial Activities (-300).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.