Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA   (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

February 2022*

February 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

5.6%

-1.7

Carbondale-Marion

4.7%

6.6%

-1.9

Champaign-Urbana

3.8%

5.7%

-1.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Danville

6.0%

7.7%

-1.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.6%

6.8%

-2.2

Decatur

7.1%

9.1%

-2.0

Elgin

5.6%

7.6%

-2.0

Kankakee

6.5%

8.1%

-1.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.9%

6.6%

-1.7

Peoria

5.6%

7.5%

-1.9

Rockford

7.9%

10.4%

-2.5

Springfield

4.8%

6.7%

-1.9

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.4%

6.2%

-1.8

Illinois Statewide

5.0%

7.3%

-2.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022

Metropolitan Area

February

February

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

92,400

86,400

6,000

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,100

54,800

2,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

116,000

112,300

3,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,659,600

3,472,800

186,800

Danville MSA

25,700

25,200

500

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

178,800

171,500

7,300

Decatur MSA

47,700

46,100

1,600

Elgin Metro Division

249,500

234,800

14,700

Kankakee MSA

41,900

41,800

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

406,400

396,400

10,000

Peoria MSA

162,800

158,400

4,400

Rockford MSA

141,700

135,800

5,900

Springfield MSA

106,700

101,300

5,400

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

231,800

228,900

2,900

Illinois Statewide

5,885,500

5,626,400

259,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Bloomington MSA

 

 

 

    

De Witt County

4.7 %

6.4 %

-1.7

    

McLean County

3.8 %

5.6 %

-1.8

    

Peoria MSA

 

 

 

    

Marshall County

5.6 %

7.8 %

-2.2

    

Peoria County

6.7 %

8.8 %

-2.1

    

Stark County

6.4 %

7.2 %

-0.8

    

Tazewell County

4.8 %

6.5 %

-1.7

    

Woodford County

3.9 %

5.2 %

-1.3

    

Ottawa-Streator Area

5.9 %

7.6 %

-1.7

    

Bureau County

5.4 %

6.9 %

-1.5

    

LaSalle County

6.1 %

7.9 %

-1.8

    

Putnam County

5.9 %

7.1 %

-1.2

    

Galesburg Area

 

 

 

    

Knox County

6.5 %

8.1 %

-1.6

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Bloomington City

4.0 %

6.0 %

-2.0

    

Galesburg City

6.4 %

8.6 %

-2.2

    

Normal Town

3.1 %

5.2 %

-2.1

    

Pekin City

5.2 %

7.5 %

-2.3

    

Peoria City

6.3 %

9.2 %

-2.9

    

Counties & Areas

 

 

 

    

Fulton County

6.0 %

7.6 %

-1.6

    

Hancock County

4.4 %

6.1 %

-1.7

    

Henderson County

5.2 %

5.8 %

-0.6

    

Henry County

4.9 %

6.7 %

-1.8

    

Livingston County

4.6 %

6.7 %

-2.1

    

Logan County

4.4 %

5.9 %

-1.5

    

Mason County

5.6 %

7.1 %

-1.5

    

Warren County

4.3 %

5.8 %

-1.5

    

LWIA 14

4.5 %

5.9 %

-1.4

    

Central Illinois Highlights

Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in February 2022 from 5.6 percent in February 2021.

Over the year,  nonfarm  payroll  employment increased by +6,000. A decline was reported in Financial Activities (-400). Professional-Business Services (+2,100), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,600), and Government  (+1,500) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.6 percent in February 2022 from 7.5 percent in February 2021.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +4,400. Declines  were  reported  in  Financial Activities (-200) and Retail Trade (-100). Leisure-Hospitality (+2,100) and Manufacturing (+1,300) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.9 percent in February 2022 from 7.6 percent in February 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -250. Construction (-625), Educational-Health Services (-275),    and    Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-225) posted the largest declines. Leisure-Hospitality (+350), Government  (+325), and Manufacturing  (+275) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.5 percent in February 2022 from 8.1 percent in February 2021. Over the year, total nonfarm payroll employment was unchanged.  The largest declines were reported in Educational-Health Services (-150) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-100) sectors from a year ago. Construction (+75), Manufacturing (+75), and Government (+75) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in February 2022 from 6.7 percent in February 2021.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +100. Educational-Health Services (-100) and Professional-Business Services (-75) posted the largest declines from a year ago. Government (+150), Manufacturing (+100), and Financial Activities (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.

Note:  Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.