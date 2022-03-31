Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.
"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February 2022*
|
February 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.6%
|
-1.7
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.7%
|
6.6%
|
-1.9
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.7%
|
-1.9
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Danville
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.6%
|
6.8%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
7.1%
|
9.1%
|
-2.0
|
Elgin
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
-2.0
|
Kankakee
|
6.5%
|
8.1%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.9%
|
6.6%
|
-1.7
|
Peoria
|
5.6%
|
7.5%
|
-1.9
|
Rockford
|
7.9%
|
10.4%
|
-2.5
|
Springfield
|
4.8%
|
6.7%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.4%
|
6.2%
|
-1.8
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.0%
|
7.3%
|
-2.3
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February
|
February
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,400
|
86,400
|
6,000
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,100
|
54,800
|
2,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,000
|
112,300
|
3,700
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,659,600
|
3,472,800
|
186,800
|
Danville MSA
|
25,700
|
25,200
|
500
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
178,800
|
171,500
|
7,300
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,700
|
46,100
|
1,600
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,500
|
234,800
|
14,700
|
Kankakee MSA
|
41,900
|
41,800
|
100
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
406,400
|
396,400
|
10,000
|
Peoria MSA
|
162,800
|
158,400
|
4,400
|
Rockford MSA
|
141,700
|
135,800
|
5,900
|
Springfield MSA
|
106,700
|
101,300
|
5,400
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
231,800
|
228,900
|
2,900
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,885,500
|
5,626,400
|
259,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Feb 2022
|
Feb 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
|
Bloomington MSA
|
|
|
|
De Witt County
|
4.7 %
|
6.4 %
|
-1.7
|
McLean County
|
3.8 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.8
|
Peoria MSA
|
|
|
|
Marshall County
|
5.6 %
|
7.8 %
|
-2.2
|
Peoria County
|
6.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
-2.1
|
Stark County
|
6.4 %
|
7.2 %
|
-0.8
|
Tazewell County
|
4.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
-1.7
|
Woodford County
|
3.9 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.3
|
Ottawa-Streator Area
|
5.9 %
|
7.6 %
|
-1.7
|
Bureau County
|
5.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
-1.5
|
LaSalle County
|
6.1 %
|
7.9 %
|
-1.8
|
Putnam County
|
5.9 %
|
7.1 %
|
-1.2
|
Galesburg Area
|
|
|
|
Knox County
|
6.5 %
|
8.1 %
|
-1.6
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Bloomington City
|
4.0 %
|
6.0 %
|
-2.0
|
Galesburg City
|
6.4 %
|
8.6 %
|
-2.2
|
Normal Town
|
3.1 %
|
5.2 %
|
-2.1
|
Pekin City
|
5.2 %
|
7.5 %
|
-2.3
|
Peoria City
|
6.3 %
|
9.2 %
|
-2.9
|
Counties & Areas
|
|
|
|
Fulton County
|
6.0 %
|
7.6 %
|
-1.6
|
Hancock County
|
4.4 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.7
|
Henderson County
|
5.2 %
|
5.8 %
|
-0.6
|
Henry County
|
4.9 %
|
6.7 %
|
-1.8
|
Livingston County
|
4.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
-2.1
|
Logan County
|
4.4 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.5
|
Mason County
|
5.6 %
|
7.1 %
|
-1.5
|
Warren County
|
4.3 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.5
|
LWIA 14
|
4.5 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.4
Central Illinois Highlights
Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in February 2022 from 5.6 percent in February 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +6,000. A decline was reported in Financial Activities (-400). Professional-Business Services (+2,100), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,600), and Government (+1,500) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.6 percent in February 2022 from 7.5 percent in February 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +4,400. Declines were reported in Financial Activities (-200) and Retail Trade (-100). Leisure-Hospitality (+2,100) and Manufacturing (+1,300) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.9 percent in February 2022 from 7.6 percent in February 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -250. Construction (-625), Educational-Health Services (-275), and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-225) posted the largest declines. Leisure-Hospitality (+350), Government (+325), and Manufacturing (+275) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.5 percent in February 2022 from 8.1 percent in February 2021. Over the year, total nonfarm payroll employment was unchanged. The largest declines were reported in Educational-Health Services (-150) and Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-100) sectors from a year ago. Construction (+75), Manufacturing (+75), and Government (+75) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.6 percent in February 2022 from 6.7 percent in February 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +100. Educational-Health Services (-100) and Professional-Business Services (-75) posted the largest declines from a year ago. Government (+150), Manufacturing (+100), and Financial Activities (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year.
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.