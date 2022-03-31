Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.
"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February 2022*
|
February 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.6%
|
-1.7
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.7%
|
6.6%
|
-1.9
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.7%
|
-1.9
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Danville
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.6%
|
6.8%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
7.1%
|
9.1%
|
-2.0
|
Elgin
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
-2.0
|
Kankakee
|
6.5%
|
8.1%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.9%
|
6.6%
|
-1.7
|
Peoria
|
5.6%
|
7.5%
|
-1.9
|
Rockford
|
7.9%
|
10.4%
|
-2.5
|
Springfield
|
4.8%
|
6.7%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.4%
|
6.2%
|
-1.8
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.0%
|
7.3%
|
-2.3
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February
|
February
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,400
|
86,400
|
6,000
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,100
|
54,800
|
2,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,000
|
112,300
|
3,700
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,659,600
|
3,472,800
|
186,800
|
Danville MSA
|
25,700
|
25,200
|
500
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
178,800
|
171,500
|
7,300
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,700
|
46,100
|
1,600
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,500
|
234,800
|
14,700
|
Kankakee MSA
|
41,900
|
41,800
|
100
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
406,400
|
396,400
|
10,000
|
Peoria MSA
|
162,800
|
158,400
|
4,400
|
Rockford MSA
|
141,700
|
135,800
|
5,900
|
Springfield MSA
|
106,700
|
101,300
|
5,400
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
231,800
|
228,900
|
2,900
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,885,500
|
5,626,400
|
259,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Feb 2022
|
Feb 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
|
Rockford MSA
|
|
|
|
Boone County
|
8.7 %
|
11.6 %
|
-2.9
|
Winnebago County
|
7.7 %
|
10.2 %
|
-2.5
|
Cities
|
|
|
|
Belvidere City
|
11.1 %
|
14.8 %
|
-3.7
|
Freeport City
|
5.4 %
|
8.5 %
|
-3.1
|
Rockford City
|
8.7 %
|
12.1 %
|
-3.4
|
Counties
|
|
|
|
Bureau County
|
5.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
-1.5
|
Carroll County
|
4.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.6
|
DeKalb County
|
5.1 %
|
7.4 %
|
-2.3
|
Henry County
|
4.9 %
|
6.7 %
|
-1.8
|
Jo Daviess County
|
4.7 %
|
6.8 %
|
-2.1
|
Kane County
|
5.7 %
|
7.7 %
|
-2.0
|
Lee County
|
4.5 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.4
|
McHenry County
|
3.7 %
|
6.1 %
|
-2.4
|
Ogle County
|
6.0 %
|
7.8 %
|
-1.8
|
Stephenson County
|
5.5 %
|
7.2 %
|
-1.7
|
Whiteside County
|
4.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.8
Rockford MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.9 percent in February 2022 from 10.4 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.9 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased by +5,900 over the year.
The largest payroll gains over the year were Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+1,100), Construction (+800), Retail Trade (+700), and Professional-Business Services (+600). Educational-Health Services (-200) and Financial Activities (-100) sector recorded employment declines over the year.
Ogle County
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.0 percent in February 2022 from 7.8 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.3 percent.
Total nonfarm employment increased +300 over the year.
Construction (+350), Government (+250), Professional-Business Services (+75), and Educational-Health Services (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-350) and Manufacturing (-75) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.
Stephenson County
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in February 2022 from 7.2 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.1 percent.
Total nonfarm employment decreased -50 over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+125), Financial Activities (+100), and Leisure-Hospitality (+50) had payroll gains over the year. Manufacturing (-200), Professional-Business Services (-100), Construction (-75), and Government (-50) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.