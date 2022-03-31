Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area February 2022* February 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 5.6% -1.7 Carbondale-Marion 4.7% 6.6% -1.9 Champaign-Urbana 3.8% 5.7% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Danville 6.0% 7.7% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.6% 6.8% -2.2 Decatur 7.1% 9.1% -2.0 Elgin 5.6% 7.6% -2.0 Kankakee 6.5% 8.1% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 6.6% -1.7 Peoria 5.6% 7.5% -1.9 Rockford 7.9% 10.4% -2.5 Springfield 4.8% 6.7% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.4% 6.2% -1.8 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 7.3% -2.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022

Metropolitan Area February February Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,400 86,400 6,000 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,100 54,800 2,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,000 112,300 3,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,659,600 3,472,800 186,800 Danville MSA 25,700 25,200 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 171,500 7,300 Decatur MSA 47,700 46,100 1,600 Elgin Metro Division 249,500 234,800 14,700 Kankakee MSA 41,900 41,800 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 406,400 396,400 10,000 Peoria MSA 162,800 158,400 4,400 Rockford MSA 141,700 135,800 5,900 Springfield MSA 106,700 101,300 5,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 231,800 228,900 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,885,500 5,626,400 259,100 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Feb 2022 Feb 2021 Over the Year Change Rockford MSA Boone County 8.7 % 11.6 % -2.9 Winnebago County 7.7 % 10.2 % -2.5 Cities Belvidere City 11.1 % 14.8 % -3.7 Freeport City 5.4 % 8.5 % -3.1 Rockford City 8.7 % 12.1 % -3.4 Counties Bureau County 5.4 % 6.9 % -1.5 Carroll County 4.5 % 6.1 % -1.6 DeKalb County 5.1 % 7.4 % -2.3 Henry County 4.9 % 6.7 % -1.8 Jo Daviess County 4.7 % 6.8 % -2.1 Kane County 5.7 % 7.7 % -2.0 Lee County 4.5 % 5.9 % -1.4 McHenry County 3.7 % 6.1 % -2.4 Ogle County 6.0 % 7.8 % -1.8 Stephenson County 5.5 % 7.2 % -1.7 Whiteside County 4.5 % 6.3 % -1.8

Rockford MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.9 percent in February 2022 from 10.4 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.9 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased by +5,900 over the year.

The largest payroll gains over the year were Leisure-Hospitality (+2,000), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+1,100), Construction (+800), Retail Trade (+700), and Professional-Business Services (+600). Educational-Health Services (-200) and Financial Activities (-100) sector recorded employment declines over the year.

Ogle County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.0 percent in February 2022 from 7.8 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.3 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +300 over the year.

Construction (+350), Government (+250), Professional-Business Services (+75), and Educational-Health Services (+50) had the largest payroll gains over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-350) and Manufacturing (-75) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.

Stephenson County

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in February 2022 from 7.2 percent in February 2021. The last time the February rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 4.1 percent.

Total nonfarm employment decreased -50 over the year. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+125), Financial Activities (+100), and Leisure-Hospitality (+50) had payroll gains over the year. Manufacturing (-200), Professional-Business Services (-100), Construction (-75), and Government (-50) sectors recorded employment declines over the year.

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.