Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,725 in the last 365 days.

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar.  "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA   (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

February 2022*

February 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

5.6%

-1.7

Carbondale-Marion

4.7%

6.6%

-1.9

Champaign-Urbana

3.8%

5.7%

-1.9

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.9%

7.5%

-2.6

Danville

6.0%

7.7%

-1.7

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

4.6%

6.8%

-2.2

Decatur

7.1%

9.1%

-2.0

Elgin

5.6%

7.6%

-2.0

Kankakee

6.5%

8.1%

-1.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.9%

6.6%

-1.7

Peoria

5.6%

7.5%

-1.9

Rockford

7.9%

10.4%

-2.5

Springfield

4.8%

6.7%

-1.9

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.4%

6.2%

-1.8

Illinois Statewide

5.0%

7.3%

-2.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022

Metropolitan Area

February

February

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

92,400

86,400

6,000

Carbondale-Marion MSA

57,100

54,800

2,300

Champaign-Urbana MSA

116,000

112,300

3,700

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,659,600

3,472,800

186,800

Danville MSA

25,700

25,200

500

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

178,800

171,500

7,300

Decatur MSA

47,700

46,100

1,600

Elgin Metro Division

249,500

234,800

14,700

Kankakee MSA

41,900

41,800

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

406,400

396,400

10,000

Peoria MSA

162,800

158,400

4,400

Rockford MSA

141,700

135,800

5,900

Springfield MSA

106,700

101,300

5,400

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

231,800

228,900

2,900

Illinois Statewide

5,885,500

5,626,400

259,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Feb 2022

Feb 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

Carbondale-Marion MSA

4.7 %

6.6 %

-1.9

  

Jackson County

4.5 %

6.5 %

-2.0

  

Williamson County

4.8 %

6.6 %

-1.8

  

Surrounding Counties

 

 

 

  

Alexander County

7.4 %

9.2 %

-1.8

  

Franklin County

5.9 %

7.6 %

-1.7

  

Johnson County

5.9 %

7.5 %

-1.6

  

Massac County

4.7 %

7.3 %

-2.6

  

Perry County

5.1 %

6.5 %

-1.4

  

Pulaski County

8.7 %

11.3 %

-2.6

  

Randolph County

3.8 %

5.3 %

-1.5

  

Union County

5.9 %

7.3 %

-1.4

  

Harrisburg Area

 

 

 

  

Gallatin County

5.3 %

7.6 %

-2.3

  

Hamilton County

4.0 %

5.4 %

-1.4

  

Hardin County

6.3 %

7.8 %

-1.5

  

Pope County

4.7 %

6.3 %

-1.6

  

Saline County

5.7 %

7.6 %

-1.9

  

White County

4.4 %

6.1 %

-1.7

  

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area

 

 

 

  

Edwards County

4.2 %

6.2 %

-2.0

  

Lawrence County

5.8 %

7.5 %

-1.7

  

Richland County

3.8 %

5.4 %

-1.6

  

Wabash County

3.8 %

5.6 %

-1.8

  

Wayne County

4.3 %

5.8 %

-1.5

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 23

4.5 %

6.1 %

-1.6

  

LWIA 24

4.5 %

6.3 %

-1.8

  

LWIA 25

5.0 %

6.8 %

-1.8

  

LWIA 26

5.1 %

6.9 %

-1.8

  

Southern EDR

5.1 %

6.8 %

-1.7

  

Southern Illinois Highlights

Carbondale - Marion Area

The February 2022 unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.  This was a decrease of -1.9 percentage points from the February 2021 rate of 6.6 percent. Total nonfarm employment in February 2022 increased by +2,300 compared to last February.

Employment increased in Government (+200).

Surrounding Counties

Total nonfarm employment increased by +1,150 compared to February 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+450), Government (+375), Educational and Health Services (+175), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+100), Construction (+75), Manufacturing (+50), Financial Activities (+25), and Information (+25). No change was reported in Other Services.

February payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-150), and Natural Resources and Mining (-50).

Harrisburg Area     

Total nonfarm employment increased by +350 compared to February 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+175), Government (+150), Information (+50), Natural Resources and Mining (+50), Leisure and Hospitality (+50), Financial Activities (+25), Other Services (+25), and Professional and Business Services (+25).

Employment declined in Educational and Health Services (-100), Manufacturing (-50), and Construction (-50).

Olney - Mt. Carmel Area 

Total nonfarm employment increased by +725 compared to February 2021.

Employment gains were posted in Government (+325), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+250), Leisure and Hospitality (+100), Educational and Health Services (+75), Other Services (+25) and Financial Activities (+25).

Employment declined in Manufacturing (-100).  No employment changes were reported in Construction, Natural Resources and Mining, Professional and Business Services, or Information.   

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS.  Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

You just read:

Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.