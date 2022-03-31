Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.

"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area February 2022* February 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.9% 5.6% -1.7 Carbondale-Marion 4.7% 6.6% -1.9 Champaign-Urbana 3.8% 5.7% -1.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.9% 7.5% -2.6 Danville 6.0% 7.7% -1.7 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 4.6% 6.8% -2.2 Decatur 7.1% 9.1% -2.0 Elgin 5.6% 7.6% -2.0 Kankakee 6.5% 8.1% -1.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.9% 6.6% -1.7 Peoria 5.6% 7.5% -1.9 Rockford 7.9% 10.4% -2.5 Springfield 4.8% 6.7% -1.9 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.4% 6.2% -1.8 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 7.3% -2.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022

Metropolitan Area February February Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,400 86,400 6,000 Carbondale-Marion MSA 57,100 54,800 2,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,000 112,300 3,700 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,659,600 3,472,800 186,800 Danville MSA 25,700 25,200 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,800 171,500 7,300 Decatur MSA 47,700 46,100 1,600 Elgin Metro Division 249,500 234,800 14,700 Kankakee MSA 41,900 41,800 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 406,400 396,400 10,000 Peoria MSA 162,800 158,400 4,400 Rockford MSA 141,700 135,800 5,900 Springfield MSA 106,700 101,300 5,400 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 231,800 228,900 2,900 Illinois Statewide 5,885,500 5,626,400 259,100 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Feb 2022 Feb 2021 Over the Year Change Mattoon-Charleston Area Clark County 5.1 % 7.0 % -1.9 Coles County 4.5 % 6.0 % -1.5 Cumberland County 4.3 % 5.7 % -1.4 Douglas County 3.5 % 4.4 % -0.9 Edgar County 3.7 % 4.8 % -1.1 Moultrie County 3.2 % 4.5 % -1.3 Shelby County 4.4 % 5.5 % -1.1 Effingham Area Clay County 5.4 % 7.1 % -1.7 Crawford County 4.7 % 6.3 % -1.6 Effingham County 3.8 % 5.3 % -1.5 Fayette County 5.4 % 7.1 % -1.7 Jasper County 4.6 % 6.3 % -1.7 Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area Clinton County 3.3 % 4.7 % -1.4 Hamilton County 4.0 % 5.4 % -1.4 Jefferson County 5.5 % 7.0 % -1.5 Marion County 5.2 % 6.6 % -1.4 Washington County 2.4 % 3.7 % -1.3 Wayne County 4.3 % 5.8 % -1.5 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.6 % 6.1 % -1.5 LWIA 23 4.5 % 6.1 % -1.6 LWIA 24 4.5 % 6.3 % -1.8 LWIA 25 5.0 % 6.8 % -1.8 LWIA 26 5.1 % 6.9 % -1.8 Southeastern EDR 4.5 % 6.1 % -1.6

South Central Illinois Highlights

Mattoon - Charleston Area February 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +525 compared to one year ago.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+375), Government (+300), Financial Activities (+150), Other Services (+100), Construction (+75), and Manufacturing (+25).

Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-525), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-75). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Educational and Health Services, or Information.

Effingham Area

Total nonfarm employment in February 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last year.

Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+475), Construction (+425), Government (+250), Manufacturing (+250), Educational and Health Services (+200), Professional and Business Services (+175), Financial Activities (+100), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25). No change was reported in Other Services.

Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Information (-25). Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area

February 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +1,075 since February 2021.

Employment increased in Government (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+275), Professional and Business Services (+200), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+150), Other Services (+75), Information (+50), and Construction (+50). No change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining.

Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-100), Manufacturing (-75), and Financial Activities (-50).

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.