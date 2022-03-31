Unemployment Rates Down for the Eleventh Consecutive Month, Jobs Up in All Metro Areas
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in February for the eleventh consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all fourteen metro areas.
"We are encouraged by Illinois' sustained growth across the economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Job seekers are finding new opportunities across the state, and Illinois is ready to support them with resources that will continue strengthening Illinois' workforce."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.9%, +6,000), the Elgin Metropolitan Division (+6.3%, +14,700), and the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+5.4%, +186,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Government (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction (thirteen areas); Manufacturing (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade and Other Services (eleven areas each); Retail Trade, Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.6 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.5 points to 7.9%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 4.6%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the fourth straight month.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February 2022*
|
February 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.9%
|
5.6%
|
-1.7
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.7%
|
6.6%
|
-1.9
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.7%
|
-1.9
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.9%
|
7.5%
|
-2.6
|
Danville
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.6%
|
6.8%
|
-2.2
|
Decatur
|
7.1%
|
9.1%
|
-2.0
|
Elgin
|
5.6%
|
7.6%
|
-2.0
|
Kankakee
|
6.5%
|
8.1%
|
-1.6
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.9%
|
6.6%
|
-1.7
|
Peoria
|
5.6%
|
7.5%
|
-1.9
|
Rockford
|
7.9%
|
10.4%
|
-2.5
|
Springfield
|
4.8%
|
6.7%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.4%
|
6.2%
|
-1.8
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5.0%
|
7.3%
|
-2.3
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - February 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
February
|
February
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
92,400
|
86,400
|
6,000
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,100
|
54,800
|
2,300
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,000
|
112,300
|
3,700
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,659,600
|
3,472,800
|
186,800
|
Danville MSA
|
25,700
|
25,200
|
500
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
178,800
|
171,500
|
7,300
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,700
|
46,100
|
1,600
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,500
|
234,800
|
14,700
|
Kankakee MSA
|
41,900
|
41,800
|
100
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
406,400
|
396,400
|
10,000
|
Peoria MSA
|
162,800
|
158,400
|
4,400
|
Rockford MSA
|
141,700
|
135,800
|
5,900
|
Springfield MSA
|
106,700
|
101,300
|
5,400
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
231,800
|
228,900
|
2,900
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,885,500
|
5,626,400
|
259,100
|
*Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Feb 2022
|
Feb 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Mattoon-Charleston Area
|
|
|
|
Clark County
|
5.1 %
|
7.0 %
|
-1.9
|
Coles County
|
4.5 %
|
6.0 %
|
-1.5
|
Cumberland County
|
4.3 %
|
5.7 %
|
-1.4
|
Douglas County
|
3.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
-0.9
|
Edgar County
|
3.7 %
|
4.8 %
|
-1.1
|
Moultrie County
|
3.2 %
|
4.5 %
|
-1.3
|
Shelby County
|
4.4 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.1
|
Effingham Area
|
|
|
|
Clay County
|
5.4 %
|
7.1 %
|
-1.7
|
Crawford County
|
4.7 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.6
|
Effingham County
|
3.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.5
|
Fayette County
|
5.4 %
|
7.1 %
|
-1.7
|
Jasper County
|
4.6 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.7
|
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
|
|
|
|
Clinton County
|
3.3 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.4
|
Hamilton County
|
4.0 %
|
5.4 %
|
-1.4
|
Jefferson County
|
5.5 %
|
7.0 %
|
-1.5
|
Marion County
|
5.2 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.4
|
Washington County
|
2.4 %
|
3.7 %
|
-1.3
|
Wayne County
|
4.3 %
|
5.8 %
|
-1.5
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.6 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.5
|
LWIA 23
|
4.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.6
|
LWIA 24
|
4.5 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.8
|
LWIA 25
|
5.0 %
|
6.8 %
|
-1.8
|
LWIA 26
|
5.1 %
|
6.9 %
|
-1.8
|
Southeastern EDR
|
4.5 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.6
South Central Illinois Highlights
Mattoon - Charleston Area February 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +525 compared to one year ago.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+375), Government (+300), Financial Activities (+150), Other Services (+100), Construction (+75), and Manufacturing (+25).
Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-525), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-75). No employment change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining, Educational and Health Services, or Information.
Effingham Area
Total nonfarm employment in February 2022 increased by +1,800 compared to last year.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+475), Construction (+425), Government (+250), Manufacturing (+250), Educational and Health Services (+200), Professional and Business Services (+175), Financial Activities (+100), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25). No change was reported in Other Services.
Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Information (-25). Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
February 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +1,075 since February 2021.
Employment increased in Government (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+275), Professional and Business Services (+200), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+150), Other Services (+75), Information (+50), and Construction (+50). No change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining.
Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-100), Manufacturing (-75), and Financial Activities (-50).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.