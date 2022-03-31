Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of the Affordable Insulin Now Act

Click here to watch the video.

“Madam Speaker, I want to thank Reps. Craig, Kildee, and McBath for their leadership on this bill. They have long been champions of making health care and prescription medications accessible and affordable for all Americans.

“More than one in three Americans are at high risk of developing diabetes, and over 37 million Americans already have it. To treat their condition, they rely on insulin injections to regulate their blood sugar levels. A lack of insulin can lead to insulin shock, diabetic coma, kidney failure, and death. It is unacceptable that this life-saving medication is priced out of reach for many who need it. It costs only $10 to manufacture a month’s supply. However, with out-of-pocket costs as high as over $600 for a forty-day supply, many Americans have resorted to rationing or skipping doses of their insulin because they cannot afford it. The legislation before us would cap the out-of-pocket price of insulin at $35 per month. This would ease the burden of skyrocketing prices and impossible choices.

“Americans should not have to choose between paying rent or paying for insulin. According to the Health Care Costs Institute, insulin prices nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016. They will continue to rise unless we choose to act today.

“Madam Speaker, House Democrats already voted for this measure once, and Republicans already voted against it. We voted for this measure as part of the Build Back Better Act in November. We made a promise to the American people that we would address the cost of prescription drugs, and we honored that promise. Republicans voted against it. They voted for higher drug prices. They voted for the status quo, where many Americans have to choose between life-saving insulin and putting food on the table.

“Today is an opportunity to vote to save lives and to provide a lifeline for the millions of Americans with diabetes. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join me. Join me in voting to bring prices down across our economy and our health care system. Join me in protecting Americans’ ability to access life-saving medication that prevents needless suffering, extends life, and provides a higher quality of living. And join me in voting for affordable insulin for all.

“I thank my friends, Reps. Craig, Kildee, and McBath, once again for their leadership on this bill, and I implore my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join us in passing it.”