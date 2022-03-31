St. Mary's Man Found Guilty of Assault in The First Degree

March 31, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On March 17, 2022, a Bethel jury found 33-year-old Arnold Agwiak guilty on multiple counts of assault, including three counts of assault in the first degree. The convictions stem from a 2020 event where Mr. Agwiak assaulted his 28-year-old girlfriend, Lorraine Williams, while the couple was visiting Bethel. Ms. Williams suffered multiple fractured bones amongst her injuries.

Following the verdicts, Mr. Agwiak was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections where he will be held without bail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for July 19, 2022 before Judge Nathaniel Peters. Mr. Agwiak faces up to 20 years of imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by two Bethel Assistant District Attorneys, Joshua Bither and Edward C. Lee.

