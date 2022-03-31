Temporary overnight closures of east- and westbound I-80 in West Des Moines scheduled to begin Monday night, April 4

CRESTON, Iowa – March 31, 2022 – A project to remove the bridge deck, beams, and piers from the old Ashworth Road bridge over Interstate 80 in West Des Moines requires closure of the east- and westbound lanes of I-80 between Grand Prairie Parkway (exit 118) and Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121) overnight for five nights beginning on Monday, April 4, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

Monday, April 4 closures:

The right lane of eastbound I-80 will be closed at 8 p.m.

A full closure of eastbound I-80 will begin at 10 p.m. until Tuesday, April 5 at 5 a.m. to allow crews to remove the bridge deck from the old Ashworth Road bridge.

Tuesday, April 5 closures:

A full closure of eastbound I-80 will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, to allow crews to remove beams from the old Ashworth Road bridge.

Wednesday, April 6 closures:

The left lane of westbound I-80 will be closed at 8 p.m.

A full closure of westbound I-80 will occur at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 7 to allow crews to remove the bridge deck from the old Ashworth Road bridge.

Thursday, April 7 closures:

A full closure of westbound I-80 will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, April 8, to allow crews to remove beams from the old Ashworth Road bridge.

Sunday, April 10 closures:

The left lane of eastbound I-80 will close at 8 p.m. followed by a closure of the left lane of westbound I-80 to allow crews to remove the center pier of the old Ashworth Road bridge.

During these closures, traffic will follow a marked detour route using Grand Prairie Parkway, University Avenue, and Jordan Creek Parkway.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Brian Smith at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us