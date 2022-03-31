New Laborshed Studies in the Mid Iowa Growth & Iowa Lakes Regions

Communities in the Mid Iowa Growth Partnership and Iowa Lakes Corridor regions recently had Laborshed studies completed. These communities include: Algona, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Iowa Falls, Pocahontas, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Storm Lake and Webster City. The results for all of these can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed) including aggregated regional results for both the Mid Iowa Growth Partnership region and the Iowa Lakes Corridor region.

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, executive summaries in PDF file format can be accessed for each area as well using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.