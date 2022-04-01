Messina Captor Films’ “The Salon” Receives “Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy” Nomination From 2022 Indie Series Awards
Multicultural / Multilingual Cast Features Deaf Actor Eddie Buck and Talent from Zambia, the Dominican Republic and Central America ,
The series is comedic with deep subject matters and brilliantly acted by our remarkably diverse and eclectic cast.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Salon,” the new digital series from Executive Producers Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo, and writer/director/producer Roxanne Messina Captor for Messina Captor Films, has received a nomination for “Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy” from the 2022 Indie Series Awards, announced Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker Captor, a nominee for the CBS special “Home Sweet Homeless.” The Indie Series awards will be presented at the Colony Theatre in Burbank, California on Thursday, April 7th. “The Salon” which also won “Best Digital Series” at the IHollywood Film Festival, can be seen on Sofy TV and is distributed by Select Services Films and Tri Continental Distribution.
— Roxanne Messina Captor
"The Salon’s” rarified atmosphere. The storyline punctuates the zany and unlikely friendships that are formed among employees and customers amplified by contemporary issues ripped from today’s headlines. View the trailer here.
“The Salon,” one of the first web series to feature a deaf actor (Eddie Buck) in a lead role, features Harry Shearer, Luis Jose Lopez, Mason Grammer, Akende Munalula, Candy Washington, Vanessa Garcia, Chalo Savino, Jeanette O’Connor, Jennifer Lee Weaver, Gail Bearden, Derek Washington, Anthony Tai with guest actor Kate Linder and a cameo by KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin.
Filmmaker Messina Captor’s goal for her series was to juxtapose the lives of patrons and workers in a Beverly Hills beauty salon. Here the stage would be set to tackle tough topics with frank on-screen dialog. “I knew I wanted to have our cast representative of the microcosm of our nation, the world, including the deaf community. The series is comedic with deep subject matters and brilliantly acted by our remarkably diverse and eclectic cast. I couldn’t be prouder of this ’Best Ensemble Cast – Comedy’ nomination from the 2022 Indie Series Awards.”
About Roxanne Messina Captor and Messina Captor Films:
Emmy nominated director/producer Messina Captor, a protégé of Francis Coppola, was recently appointed by Governor Newsom to the CA Arts Council. She is developing "Dream Moms," a project she wrote, with Hallmark. Formerly Executive Director of the SF International Film Festival, she was one of the founding original programming executives for TNT. Her documentary "Homecoming: Veterans, Wives and Mothers" won Best of Festival at the IHollywood Film Festival. It is distributed by Typhon on Demand, Sofy TV and Shorts Oscar TV. “Thank You for Your Service” received the “Best Narrative Award for Hall of Fame Women’s History Month and was an official selection in the Clermont-Ferrand Film Festival. Distribution is Shorts Oscar TV and Sofy TV. Her diverse and socially conscious work has won the Ohio State and Humanitis Award and the Chevalier De L’Ordre des Arts et Des Lettres from the Republic of France. She is prepping “Pearl,” a historical romance based upon the life of the Nobel Prize-winning author Pearl Buck starring Judith Light, William H. Macy, John Cho, Leehom Wang, and Jing Tian, with support from The Pearl S. Buck Foundation.
Frank Tobin
Frank Tobin PR
+1 323-661-3720
email us here
Messina Captor Films’ “The Salon” Receives “Best Ensemble Cast - Comedy” Nomination From 2022 Indie Series Awards