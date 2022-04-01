Out for Undergrad and Out Leadership Launch Out to Succeed 2.0 Research of LGBTQ+ Employee Inclusion
Out for Undergrad and Out Leadership partner in major research project Out to Succeed 2.0 designed to interrogate effective inclusion of LGBTQ+ employees
This research will establish a baseline for understanding and supporting the trajectory for LGBTQ+ employees from classroom to the boardroom. As knowledge grows, so can assessment and accountability.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) and Out Leadership (OL), two of the nation’s leading organizations supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+)undergraduate students and corporate employees in reaching their full potential, announce their partnership in the research study Out to Succeed 2.0. This project is the second phase of the largest cohort research study of LGBTQ+ employees in corporate America. Out to Succeed 1.0, published in 2018 by Out Leadership in partnership with PwC was the first study of its kind and asked key questions: What do high potential LGBTQ+ employees want from employers? Are businesses delivering? What more should organizations do to enable LGBTQ+ talent to succeed?
— Cindi Love, Out for Undergrad Executive Director
Out to Succeed 2.0 will address similar questions post-COVID and highlight the extent to which a supportive and targeted focus on LGBTQ+ inclusion is a valuable brand differentiator, performance enhancer, and talent draw for businesses.
O4U and OL will share this research broadly with corporate executives and LGBTQ+ students and employees to support them in:
a)Setting the right tone from the top and engaging their communities
b)Creating clear pathways for career progression
c)Standing up and advocating for equality
d)Building and empowering ally networks
e)Creating inclusive communications
f)Level setting expectations for improvements
Todd Sears, Founder & CEO of Out Leadership said, “We’re delighted to partner with O4U to produce Out to Succeed 2.0. I have been a huge admirer of O4U’s unique leadership and career development work with young professionals for many years. Extending the Out to Succeed study to include students and recent graduates early in their career journeys will produce a much richer resource for employers.”
Cindi Love, Executive Director of Out for Undergrad said, "We are so excited to partner with Todd Sears and the Out Leadership team. This research will establish the baseline for understanding and supporting the trajectory for LGBTQ+ employees from the classroom to the boardroom. As this knowledge grows, so can assessment and accountability. Out Leadership and Todd's team have been raising the bar on LGBTQ+ corporate equity and inclusion for decades in parallel with O4U's efforts to introduce the world's highest achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates to those same corporations for internships and jobs. The intersection of our work has such incredible promise in raising awareness, increasing advocacy and achieving equity and inclusion for all employees, those just starting out and those in the C-Suite and the Boardroom."
About Out for Undergraduate (O4U)
Out for Undergraduate (O4U) is supported in its mission by more than 175 of the world’s largest corporations and hundreds of universities. Each year, O4U volunteers produce four leadership conferences for 1000+ high achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates and directly introduce them to future employers. Host site sponsors have included JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Ogivly, Facebook, Twitter, Cisco, Cargill, PayPal, Boston Scientific, Stanford University and Pepsico. More than 6000 LGBTQ+ students have graduated from O4U. To learn more please visit www.outforundergrad.org
About Out Leadership
Out Leadership is the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory that partners with the world’s most influential companies to build business opportunities, cultivate talent, and drive LGBTQ+ equality forward. We believe that LGBTQ+ inclusion positively impacts business results, and that including LGBTQ+ people at the most senior level of executive leadership builds business. We call this idea Return on Equality™.
Out Leadership is a global coalition of 94 member firms with a combined market capitalization of over $6.3 trillion, annual revenues exceeding $1.8 trillion, and representing more than 6 million global employees. Out Leadership convenes CEOs, business leaders, and allies at exclusive invitation-only events across 4 continents. Out Leadership also operates three talent initiatives: OutQUORUM, which aims to increase LGBTQ+ representation on corporate boards; OutNEXT, the first global talent development program for emerging LGBTQ+ leaders; and OutWOMEN, connecting senior-level LGBTQ+ women in business. To learn more, please visit https://outleadership.com/
