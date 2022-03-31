New Children’s Book “Lily May and the Ruby Shoes Blues” Addresses Diversity and Self-Esteem While Giving Back
Book launch coincides with U.S. Mental Health Awareness Month & Mental Health Week in CanadaOTTAWA, ONTARIO , CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian children’s book author Danielle Diestl today announced her new book, “Lily May and the Ruby Shoes Blues,” will be released on May 2, which coincides with the start of Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States and Children’s Mental Health Week in Canada.
“My hope is that ‘Lily May and the Ruby Shoes Blues’ will help empower our youngest children to stay true to how they feel, think and look,” said Diestl. “At the end of the book, I also have included mindful breathing exercises to support big emotions. The book speaks to the power and beauty of diversity by inviting children to consider the absurdity of a world in which everything looks the same.”
As well as being an accomplished author, Diestl is a teacher and the owner of Namaste in School, a company launched during the pandemic to provide parents, counselors and teachers with practical ways to blend social and emotional learning into their existing programs. “It’s no surprise, that these past few years have taken a staggering toll on the mental health of our children,” said Diestl, who pledges to donate a portion of each book sold through her website to Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO).
U.S. Mental Health Awareness Month makes it possible for people to fight the stigma of mental and emotional issues. Organizations raise awareness and understand the reality of living with a mental illness, as well as advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.
This year, Canada’s Mental Health Week is May 2-8 and focuses on the importance of empathy in every interaction.
For more information, visit @namasteinschools on Instagram or her website, namasteinschool.ca.
