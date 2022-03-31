California Distributes $14 Million in “Stop the Hate” Funds to 80 Organizations to Combat Hate Incidents

Last year, Governor Newsom made historic investments in the California Comeback Plan to provide direct support for communities impacted by hate incidents and support victims

This support will provide legal services and case management, mental and complementary health services, and other needed intervention and prevention activities

SACRAMENTO — Amid a rise in racist attacks across the country targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, the Newsom Administration – in partnership with the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs and the California Asian & Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus – announced the distribution of $14 million in grant funds to qualified organizations to provide direct services and support to victims of hate incidents and to facilitate hate incident prevention measures. This funding was approved as part of the Governor’s historic California Comeback Plan last year, which included an unprecedented $166.5 million dedicated to combating bias-motivated attacks, including those targeting our AAPI community.

“This is a critical investment that will go a long way towards uplifting our communities and fighting hate and violence around the state,” said Governor Newsom. “We aim to help victims of violence, but also prevent violence in the future. History shows we need to do better, and this helps us get there.”

The California Department of Social Services will fund a total of five lead organizations, and will work with 75 additional organizations throughout California to provide these services. A complete list of grantees can be found here, and below is a summary of what organizations received in the following regions:

Bay Area/South Bay/Central Coast – $4,168,747

Border Region – $831,525

Los Angeles County – $4,514,724

Orange County/Inland Empire – $1,293,750

Northern California/San Joaquin Valley – $3,460,500

Grants for service providers range from $50,000 – $250,000. Services and supports will include:

Direct services for victims and survivors of hate incidents and their families, including legal services; navigation and case management; mental and complementary health services; and wellness and community healing;

Prevention activities, including arts and cultural work, youth development, senior safety and escort programs, safety planning training, and cross-racial alliance work; and

Interventions, including outreach, training, restorative justice, and coordination with local government and institutional partners.

“State investment in the Asian American Pacific Islander community is long overdue. It’s gratifying to see an initial round of grants go to deserving organizations committed to carrying out the important work of stopping AAPI hate. The funding will help provide victims with essential services and resources, as well as strengthen violence prevention programs. This is a necessary step toward creating a safer environment for all Californians, and I’m glad to see the first part of the API Equity Budget roll out,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee.

This $14 million investment represents the first round of awards of the total $30 million allocated this year to provide these services. Further service provider grants will be announced in the coming weeks. Also, an additional $80 million in funding has been made available over the next two years to continue to support anti-hate efforts.

“The AAPI community has long suffered from barriers to government services and being invisible in too many ways in America. The past few years have only highlighted the vulnerability of our community to hate and the need for support,” said Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), Chair of the California API Legislative Caucus. “The Stop the Hate funding is a historic commitment to our community. It sends a strong message to the AAPI community that they are seen, that they matter, and that they belong here. We are extremely grateful to Governor Newsom for listening to our needs and following through on his promise to help. I am also proud of the AAPI Caucus, and my colleagues in the Senate Budget committee for making this a reality.”

The California State Library is also administering $10 million for grants to ethnic media organizations to support public awareness of state-funded anti-hate services and programs and promote community healing and cross-racial understanding.

“These historic investments in community-serving organizations represent major and meaningful steps in making California an even more welcoming state for everyone,” said Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan, Chair of the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs. “By focusing on improving services to victims, survivors, and entire communities undergoing trauma, as well as paying attention to addressing the root causes of hate incidents, we hope to move much closer toward the dream of a California for All.”

Additional information on these efforts can be found on the California Department of Social Services website.

