Southbound I-79 Lane Restrictions Friday Night, Saturday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on southbound Interstate 79 in Sewickley Hills Borough and Aleppo Township, Allegheny County will occur Friday night through Saturday evening, April 1-2 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on southbound I-79 will occur between Nicholson Road and Glenfield Road from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 7 p.m. Saturday. Crews will conduct milling and paving operations, joint sealing, shoulder repairs and line painting work.

Additionally, the following ramps will be closed and detoured during the work:

Southbound I-79 off-ramp to Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68)

Mt. Nebo Road on-ramp to southbound I-79

Southbound I-79 off-ramp to Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)

Posted Detours

Southbound I-79 off-ramp at Mt. Nebo Road

Continue on southbound I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Neville Island off-ramp (Exit 65)

Turn right onto Grand Avenue

Turn right to northbound I-79

From northbound I-79 take the ramp to Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68)

End detour

Mt. Nebo Road on-ramp to southbound I-79

From Mt. Nebo Road, take the ramp to northbound I-79

Take the Route 910 Wexford off-ramp (Exit 73)

Turn left onto Route 910 (Wexford Bayne Road)

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79

End detour

Southbound I-79 off-ramp to Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)

Continue on southbound I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Neville Island off-ramp (Exit 65)

Turn right onto Grand Avenue

Turn right to northbound I-79

From northbound I-79 take the ramp to Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)

Take the ramp toward Glenfield

Turn right onto Deer Run Road

End detour

Future improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor on this $26.49 million project is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

