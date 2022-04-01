Rare Carat launches NoPressure™, the First Relationship Insurance product
Rare Carat announces the launch of a disruptive new insurance offering.
The future is uncertain, as we have learnt being in the diamond industry and being involved with critical life milestones. Partners can rock your world, and sometimes they are too hard on each other”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Carat has long provided the Rare Carat Guarantee on all engagement ring purchases for complete peace of mind - a 100% money back guarantee. After extensive customer research, a pain point was evident: hesitation at the point of buying an engagement ring. The NoPressure™ policy takes things a step further and provides complete reassurance to couples who are about to further their commitment.
The proprietary technology can assess the likelihood of break up and sets a premium on the risk. Premiums will be tracked on the blockchain for superfluous reasons and upon a separation, a payout will be triggered.
Rare Carat's NoPressure™ policy, which can be activated at the time of a break-up, guarantees a payout to all policyholders for time and energy put into the relationship. We hope this product will guard against unforeseen circumstances. For example, during user research we encountered a couple that could not find alignment on their show watching schedule. Another discovered, after five years of marriage, that they had wildly incompatible wordle averages. At times like this, it is critical to know there is a fallback solution for incompatibility. You can recoup your investment in the relationship immediately.
More information available here: https://www.rarecarat.com/relationship-insurance
Whilst this is the first mass-market insurtech product of its kind, there have been high profile examples of demanding compensation for the time invested in relationships. In 2020, it was reported that Mariah Carey notoriously demanded a $50 Million 'Inconvenience Fee' from her ex-fiance for wasting her time.
Apeksha Kothari, the Chief Operating Officer comments “The future is uncertain, as we have learnt being in the diamond industry and being involved with critical life milestones. Partners can rock your world, and sometimes they are too hard on each other.”
Digital innovations are transforming consumer habits and needs, and creating unprecedented opportunities. Kothari adds, “The possibilities available today specifically are endless. It’s like we could do anything today.”
The entire product was conceived by the Chief Innovation Officer, Gully Boul. NoPressure™’s U.S. launch kicks off today with a limited release for the coming weeks and a rapid rollout to follow. Rare Carat will be introducing additional proactive insurance offerings, with RedFlag™ first date insurance scheduled to launch later this year.
As a pre-revenue product with no validation or user testing, management is extremely optimistic about their chances of VC-backed seed funding. They also have plans to enter the NFT universe. And maybe the metaverse.
About Rare Carat
In just 5 years, Rare Carat has grown to be America's #1 marketplace for natural diamonds, lab grown diamonds, engagement rings, and was called the “Secret to Buying A Diamond” by the New York Times. RareCarat.com powers over $100m in annual sales by creating transparency in a historically opaque industry using AI and machine learning. 1000+ 5-star Rare Carat reviews.
Launched in 2016 in Forbes as “Kayak” for diamonds, the company now connects buyers with wholesalers around the world. Rare Carat has been featured in the New York Times, TechCrunch, NPR, USA Today, and CNBC.
