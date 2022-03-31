Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,788 in the last 365 days.

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Lastest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

GTSC News Banner

 

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES LATEST CLASS OF NEW YORK’S DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS   

Program Strengthens State’s Efforts to Prevent Drugged Driving on New York Roadways

354 Drug Recognition Experts Now Certified Statewide

B-roll and Soundbites of New York’s Drug Recognition Experts Training Can Be Found Here

 

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today recognized 13 law enforcement officers from across New York State who last week completed extensive training and are now nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs). With this graduating class, New York now has 354 certified DREs across the state.    

“I applaud all of the officers for their hard work in completing this extensive training and for their commitment to making our roads safer,” said GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We will continue to proudly support this important training because New York’s Drug Recognition Experts are a critical tool in helping to get impaired drivers off the road.”

Below is a list of graduates and their affiliations:

Town of Wallkill Police DepartmentAlbany County Sheriff's Office

Drug Recognition Experts and Their Affiliations
First Name Last Name Affiliation
Eric Bird New York State Police
Kyle Blackmer New York State Police
Michael Condon Town of Wallkill Police Department
Alexandria Deyo Albany County Sheriff's Office
Mark Freeman Monroe Police Department
Shane Jones New York State Police
Brian Leonard New York State Police
Jared Morrow New York State Police
Kenneth Quackenbush Genesee County Sheriff’s Office
James Riehl Warren County Sheriff's Office
Brian Schmidt New York State Police
Jason Sheen New York State Police
Nicholas Tomaino New York State Police

 

DREs are utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.    

As part of their training, DRE graduates must successfully complete a three-part program prior to being certified.  The first two phases include a two-day introductory course, followed by 56 hours of instruction and a final exam. In the third phase, participants are required to observe and identify drug categories and complete an additional final knowledge exam to successfully comply with national DRE regulations. After successfully completing the training, all DRE officers are certified for two years and are expected to meet certain requirements to be considered for re-certification at the end of this period.    

Officers selected to participate in the DRE program must have a history of being proactive within their community and be well-trained in DWI detection. Only a handful of the large number of DRE applicants are selected to attend the training, which is sponsored by the GTSC and New York State STOP-DWI Foundation.    

Learn more about the DRE program on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee website.    

 

About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle, and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.    

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook and Twitter

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

You just read:

Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Lastest Class of Drug Recognition Experts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.