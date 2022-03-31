Wolf Administration Highlights Ongoing Investments in Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Industry, Celebrates Completion of Advanced Manufacturing Research Center in Pittsburgh

DCED’s Acting Secretary participates in event to place final steel beam at Mill 19

Pittsburgh, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver discussed the Wolf Administration’s strategic investments in Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry during an event with the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC), local, and state officials to place the final steel beam at Mill 19 marking the completion of the green, sustainable advanced manufacturing research center in Pittsburgh.

“Mill 19 is the story of Pittsburgh – transforming from an old steel site into a technological hub known around the world,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “RIDC’s vision for this site captures the very essence of Pennsylvania and is a shining example of the types of manufacturing projects we invest in to help drive the commonwealth’s economy forward and build our international reputation as a global hub of technology and innovation.”

In Pennsylvania, manufacturing is big business. It employs nearly 10 percent of Pennsylvania’s workforce and accounts for 11.42 percent of economic output. Since Governor Tom Wolf took office in 2015 and immediately prioritized his support for an even stronger industry, the economic output of manufacturing in Pennsylvania rose from $85 billion in 2016 to more than $92 billion in 2021.

Gov. Wolf launched the Training-to-Career program in 2017, along with his Manufacturing PA Initiative, and has since funded 65 projects with nearly $14.7 million.

RIDC has received $9.6 million in grants and $14.4 million in loans through Business in Our Sites (BOS) project funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and an additional $600,000 in Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) funds for the redevelopment of Mill 19, which was once the site of the former Pittsburgh J.L.L. Steel Company.

“The three-phase redevelopment of RIDC Mill 19, a historic steel mill turned advanced technology hub and global symbol of Pittsburgh’s autonomy renaissance, has been nearly 20 years in the making,” said Donald F. Smith, Jr., RIDC President. “As the construction of Hazelwood Green’s first major development nears completion, placing the final steel beam in its third and final building is a symbolic milestone—on the bones of our industrial past we are building the region’s future. We have many to thank for their support in bringing this monumental redevelopment project to life, including Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh, the Richard King Mellon Foundation, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, through its Department of Community and Economic Development as well as legislative champions like Senator Costa.”

BOS projects empower communities to attract growing and expanding businesses by helping them build an inventory of ready sites. ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination.

