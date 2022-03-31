Future Legends Complex Announces Stadium Naming Rights and Ticket Sales Partnership with TicketSmarter

/EIN News/ -- WINDSOR, Colo., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Legends Complex and TicketSmarter have announced an agreement to name the complex’s centerpiece 6,500-seat main professional sports stadium “TicketSmarter Stadium” through 2032.



TicketSmarter Stadium will be located in the heart of Future Legends’ 118-acre multipurpose sports complex and will be home to multiple professional sports teams: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, which plays in USL League One and will have all matches in TicketSmarter Stadium broadcast live worldwide on ESPN+; the Northern Colorado Owlz, who play in the Pioneer Baseball League Presented by TicketSmarter; and more to come.

In addition to being the home of Northern Colorado’s professional baseball and soccer teams, TicketSmarter Stadium will also host concerts featuring internationally renowned artists, select youth sports events, and festivals. With a concert capacity in excess of 20,000, TicketSmarter Stadium will be the largest venue in Northern Colorado to regularly hold live music performances.

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Legends to support both youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “This state-of-the-art development is a premier destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country to exceptional games and events at TicketSmarter Stadium as the title sponsor and primary ticketing provider for the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.”

“We are so fortunate to partner with TicketSmarter,” said Jeff Katofsky managing member of Future Legends. “Their ticketing platforms make our site, including TicketSmarter Stadium, an advanced ticketing experience for our fans and guests for the next decade.”

TicketSmarter Stadium will open in 2022, and the Owlz and Hailstorm will play in a secondary location while construction concludes. As the official ticket marketplace, TicketSmarter will give Hailstorm FC and Owlz fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets. Tickets for all home Owlz games and Hailstorm FC matches will go on sale in early April.

About Future Legends:

Future Legends Complex will be the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. The 118-acre complex will feature the 6,500-seat TicketSmarter Stadium, a secondary stadium with a 2,500-seat capacity, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants and retail locations; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

Stay updated with TicketSmarter at TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact: Kathleen Gier TicketSmarter kathleen@ticketsmarter.com