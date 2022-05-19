The Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Nebraska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If Prior to 1982 He Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran in Nebraska who now has lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if he had significant navy asbestos exposure.” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

OMAHA , NEBRASKA , USA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this may exceed $100,000 the claim does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. What does matter is a person like this can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.