Attorney General Eric Schmitt Announces Investigation into POWERHOME SOLAR for Alleged Violations of Consumer Protection Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Yesterday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued a civil investigative demand to POWERHOME SOLAR, LLC, for information regarding its practices for sales and installation of solar panels. The investigation seeks documents and information regarding the capabilities, installation, and financing of its solar panel products.

The civil investigative demand, which operates like a subpoena, requires the business to provide information about its sales tactics, marketing strategies, and its communications with consumers.

Missourians who have a complaint about a business are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

 

