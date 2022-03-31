Submit Release
Minister of National Security meets with Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of State

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 31 - Port of Spain: Today, Tuesday March 29, 2022, Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. received a courtesy call from the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Department of State in the United States of America, Ms. Barbara Feinstein.

Ms. Feinstein was introduced to the Minister by Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America in Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Shante Moore.

Minister Hinds welcomed Ms. Feinstein and expressed gratitude, on behalf of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, for the continued support of the Government of the United States of America in pursuit of mutual security interests.

The Minister and the Deputy Assistant Secretary discussed ongoing security cooperation in law enforcement including capacity building for police officers; strengthening of the national counter trafficking response; and intelligence sharing to prevent violent extremism.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to the bilateral relationship between the two countries and pledged to continue to work together for the safety and security of all.

The meeting took place at Tower C, International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain. Also in attendance were Acting Political and Economic Chief at the of the Embassy of the United States of America in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Frederick Bolageer; Southern Caribbean Desk Officer, Ms. Kelly McCray; Deputy Director, International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; and International Affairs Coordinator, International Affairs Unit, Mr. Jason Camacho.

