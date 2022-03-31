Verity CEO Raffaello D’Andrea Named as a Winner of the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2022 Pros to Know Award

Verity CEO Raffaello D'Andrea named a 2022 Supply Chain 'Pro to Know'

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity, the global leader in automated inventory management systems, announced today that Founder and CEO Raffaello D’Andrea has been named a recipient of the 2022 ‘Pros to Know’ award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

“I am honored to be recognized as a leader in supply chain management,” says D’Andrea. “I look forward to continuing to work side by side with my fellow supply chain professionals to further advance the application of robotics-enabled automation and analytics in the warehouse.”

One of the world's foremost leaders in robotics and machine learning, Raffaello D’Andrea founded Verity in 2014 to bring self-flying drone systems to the world’s warehouses to fully automate the process of collecting inventory data and applying advanced analytics to transform that information into supply chain insights.￼￼ A highly successful entrepreneur and proven business leader, he is also a professor of dynamic systems and control at ETH Zurich and a co-founder of index provider ROBO Global.

Prior to founding Verity, Raffaello co-founded the disruptive warehouse automation company Kiva Systems, which was acquired by Amazon in 2012 and later re-branded as Amazon Robotics. In 2020, he was elected to the US National Academy of Engineering, and in 2022 he was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. His popular TED Talks and research videos have garnered tens of millions of views, providing an inspiring view into the world of engineering, robotics, computer science, and drone technologies and systems.

Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, says, “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It is proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers, and partners. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive, and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain related.”

Go to www.SDCExec.com to view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners.

About Verity

Founded in 2014, deep-tech startup Verity delivers cutting-edge robotics and data analytics systems. Verity’s automated inventory tracking system is used in large warehouses to gather valuable insights that enable greater operational efficiencies. The system cuts labor and equipment costs, eliminates errors and disruptions, improves customer service, and reduces waste and CO2 emissions. Learn more at www.verity.net.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.