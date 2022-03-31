$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mississippi

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $222 million; Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot grows to $70 million

JACKSON, MISS. – A stormy Wednesday led to a bright Thursday for one lucky person who purchased a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Wednesday, March 30, drawing.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 03-07-21-31-37 with a Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 3. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have tripled the $50,000 prize for a total of $150,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Circle K #2723846 on East Beach Boulevard in Long Beach and has until Sept. 26 to claim their prize.

Jackpot Update

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is up to $222 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions® jackpot has grown to $70 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $65,000.

New Games

Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting Tuesday, April 5, including a new $20 game featuring 10 top prizes of $100,000.

$2–$25,000 Spectacular: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.84, with two top prizes of $25,000.

$5–$100,000 Triple Play: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.43, with two top prizes of $100,000.

$20—Mega Money: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.58, with 10 top prizes of $100,000.

