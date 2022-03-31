First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March-the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
AZERBAIJAN, March 31 - From Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I convey my sincerest greetings to you.
On behalf of the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and on my own behalf, it is with pleasure to extend my sincere...29 march 2022, 19:22