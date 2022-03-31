Submit Release
Province launches public post-secondary funding review

CANADA, March 31 - Don Wright’s career has spanned the academic, government and private sectors. He holds a bachelor of commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, a master of economics from the University of British Columbia, and a doctor of philosophy in economics from Harvard University. Wright was the president of the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). He also served as the deputy minister to the premier, cabinet secretary and head of the public service until 2020. Previously, he was secretary to the treasury board and deputy minister in the governments of Saskatchewan and British Columbia in the ministries of forests, trade and investments, and education.

Daniel (Dan) Perrin is a public policy professional, active in providing public policy advice in British Columbia since 1981. His company, Perrin, Thorau and Associates Ltd., has undertaken hundreds of assignments for all manner of provincial public-sector entities, ranging from ministries to Crown corporations and authorities, to local governments and First Nations. He has participated in several independent, expert reviews in areas that include the B.C. budget process, real estate regulatory reform, money laundering in real estate, tax competitiveness, replacing MSP premium revenue, reforming disability assistance and the Expert Panel on Basic Income. In the post-secondary education sector, he has undertaken several projects related to post-secondary funding, including a previous review of funding for the sector, as well as funding of trades training and funding of undergraduate and post-graduate medical education.

