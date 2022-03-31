Motel purchase ensures people remain housed in Nelson

CANADA, March 31 - The Province, through BC Housing, has purchased the North Shore Inn in Nelson to provide 30 homes with supports for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“We know that helping vulnerable people stay connected to supportive housing is essential,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “With this purchase, people will be able to keep a roof over their head and get back on their feet in the community they call home. I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen, especially Jenny Robinson and the whole Nelson CARES team.”

Located at 687 Highway 3A, the 30-unit motel has been leased by BC Housing since April 2020 as temporary supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. By purchasing the property, BC Housing is ensuring that residents will have a stable, safe place to spend the night.

Nelson CARES Society will continue to manage the building and provide supports to residents, including a daily meal program, life-skills training, employment assistance and other services. Residents will have access to on-site staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are pleased that BC Housing and the Province are taking this important step to secure safe, stable and affordable housing in Nelson,” said Ron Little, board chair, Nelson CARES Society. “We are happy to continue as a partner on this site, living our mandate to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The purchase is part of the Province’s new permanent housing plan. Budget 2022 commits $264 million over three years to ensure the approximately 3,000 people who were temporarily housed during the COVID-19 pandemic do not return to homelessness.

Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 32,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 130 homes in Nelson.

Quick Facts:

An independent appraisal of the site was completed in February 2022 and supports the purchase price.

The Province, through BC Housing, is investing $3.9 million to purchase and renovate the North Shore Inn.

BC Housing will also provide an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1 million.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/