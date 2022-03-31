Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,778 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Delivers Keynote Address At Marine Military Academy Dinner In Harlingen

TEXAS, March 31 - March 31, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered the keynote address at the General H.M. Smith Dinner at the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen. The Governor was also presented with the Iwo Jima Leadership Award, which is given to individuals who have consistently displayed the values of the U.S. Marine Corps: honor, courage, and commitment. 

"Thank you to the Marine Military Academy for everything you do to shape the character of the young men who will ensure that America remains the land of freedom, liberty, and unmatched opportunity," said Governor Abbott. "Time and time again, our country has faced unprecedented challenges⁠—but our biggest challenge lies in the hearts and souls of every American. When future generations face adversity, they must summon the substance that has made America the greatest country in the history of the world⁠—and the Marine Military Academy is molding those future generations to face that adversity with honor, courage, and commitment." 

The Marine Military Academy is a college-preparatory boarding school for young men in grades 7-12 with an optional postgraduate year. Since 1965, the academy is the only private school in the world based on the traditions and values of the U.S. Marine Corps. Located in Harlingen, Texas, the academy has been home to thousands of young men from across the world and is home to the historic Iwo Jima Monument.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Delivers Keynote Address At Marine Military Academy Dinner In Harlingen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.