Dr. Tyra Hodge’s Latest Book, Don’t Date Him: A Guide to Not Dating the Wrong Man, Now Available for Purchase

In her latest book, best-selling author Dr. Tyra Hodge provides powerful advice designed to help women find a great guy, sooner

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tyra Hodge – the renowned Christian author, educator, and motivational speaker – is excited to announce that her latest book, Don’t Date Him: A Guide to Not Dating the Wrong Man, is now available for purchase everywhere books are sold.

As an educational professional with more than 16 years of teaching experience, Dr. Tyra Hodge is a life-long learner on a mission to make education more accessible for all. Despite her success as an entrepreneur and mother of four, her rise to success encountered many obstacles, including experiencing homelessness, making her story worthy of admiration, recognition, and emulation. In her latest book, Don’t Date Him: A Guide to Not Dating the Wrong Man, Dr. Hodge shares her breadth of expertise and experience in the dating scene, providing readers with powerful advice designed to help women find their perfect man, sooner.

“In Don’t Date Him: A Guide to Not Dating the Wrong Man, I wanted to share with my audience some guidance in how to excel in the dating space,” says Dr. Hodge. “For women especially, dating the wrong person can be a vicious cycle, filled with many heartbreaks. Personally, if I had a book like this back before I was married, I would have been able to avoid a lot of those myself and find a great guy sooner.”

