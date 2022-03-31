75-day detour in place

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project has begun on Hopeland Road (Route 1026) in Lancaster County. The bridge spans Furnace Run just west of Elser Hill Road in Elizabeth Township.

This project includes replacement of a box culvert and paving.

The bridge is closed to traffic. A 75-day detour is in place using Hopeland Road, Route 322, Route 272 (N. Reading Road), Schoeneck Road (Route 1047), and Mt. Airy Road (Route 1026)

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $447,138 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.