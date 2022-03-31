New Deputy Warden of Administration at Phillips State Prison

Tikara Brown Reassigned

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the reassignment of Tikara Brown to Deputy Warden of Administration at Phillips State Prison (SP) effective April 16, 2022. As deputy warden of administration, Brown will be responsible for overseeing the business office, property/supply operations and food service departments at the facility which houses approximately 800 close-security male offenders.

“Brown has been an asset to the department since beginning her career in 2014,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We look forward to seeing her excel as she bring a wealth of knowledge to assisting with the operations at Phillips SP.”

Brown began her career with the GDC in 2014 as a Sales Clerk at Burruss Correctional Training Center (CTC). She has risen through the ranks at Burruss CTC, serving as Sales Manager in 2015, Financial Operations Generalist 1 in 2017, Financial Operations Generalist II in 2018, and Business Manager in 2019. In 2020, she was promoted to Business Support Analyst I in the North Region Office, and in 2021 she was promoted to Deputy Warden of Administration at Burruss CTC, where she currently serves.

Brown earned her Associate degree in Sociology and Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Middle Georgia State University. She has completed the following departmental training: Georgia Certified Purchasing Associates, Basic Correctional Officer Training, and Part 1 of the General Accepted Accounting Procedures training.

