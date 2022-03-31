Road closure on Upper Flint Road adjacent to U.S. 61 in Des Moines County begins at 7 a.m. Monday, April 4

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – March 31, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office will need to close Upper Flint Road where the pavement connects to U.S. 61 starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 4 to complete a paving project. The area had been reopened to traffic for winter access, but not all work was completed. This two- to three-week closure is weather-dependent and will allow for shoulder and other work to be done.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Jim Webb at 641-469-4045 or james.webb@iowadot.us