Gov. Wolf Announces 79 New Jobs as Homegrown Manufacturer Bunting Inc. Expands with New Facility in Lawrence County

Wolf Administration and company officials to hold press conference at 2:00 PM today,

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that homegrown manufacturing company Bunting, Inc. is expanding and will create 79 new jobs in Lawrence County with the acquisition of a new manufacturing facility in New Castle.

“Bunting has been in business in the Pittsburgh area since 1869 and it’s essential for Pennsylvania to continue making these types of investments in our homegrown companies,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Our investment in Bunting is creating new manufacturing jobs, boosting the regional economy, and helping a company with deep Pennsylvania roots continue to thrive and succeed right here in the commonwealth.”

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver is holding a press conference at 2:00 PM today and will be joined by officials from the company, local economic development agency and others at Bunting’s new facility at 930 Cass Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Bunting has purchased a 333,980-square-foot building on 24.3 acres, and will utilize the new facility as an aluminum extrusion mill. This expansion will allow the company to enter the aluminum extrusion market, and produce goods for the building, construction, automotive and transportation sectors.

“We are excited to have Lawrence County become the home of our new aluminum extrusion facility,” said Josh Bunting, President, Bunting Architectural Metals. “Working with the commonwealth, the county and the township has shown us that the commonwealth and the county are welcoming to new business. We look forward to redeveloping 930 Cass Street into a 21st century manufacturing facility.”

Bunting Inc. received a funding proposal from DCED for a $2.1 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $316,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $152,000 workforce development grant to help train workers, and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. The company plans to create at least 79 new jobs, retain two existing jobs statewide, and invest more than $16.8 million into the project over the next four years.

“I want to commend Bunting for their continued commitment to Pennsylvania,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “Not only are they creating jobs and helping the local economy, but they are taking a blighted property and turning it into something worthwhile.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through the Governor’s Action Team, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $16.2 billion over the past seven years to support 409 completed projects, create more than 45,500 new jobs, and retain more than 140,300 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“This project builds upon the rich industrial heritage of Lawrence County,” said Linda Nitch, Director of Economic Development, Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Buntings’ redevelopment of this 100+ year old building into a 21st century state of the art aluminum extrusion facility continues to demonstrate that the workforce exists in our county to continue our manufacturing legacy. We welcome this new business to our county and look forward to working together to complete this project.”

Bunting Inc. has manufacturing roots in Pennsylvania dating back to 1869 when it originally manufactured rubber stamps, tags, and nameplates. The company evolved and expanded into new markets and has become a national leader in the signage industry, offering products and services in the architectural signage and ornamental metals markets.

