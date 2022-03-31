With The Rapid Adoption Of EHRs By Physicians, The Healthcare IT Integration Market Is Set To Reach $6.75 Billion As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare IT Integration Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers healthcare IT integration market size, healthcare IT integration market forecasts, major healthcare IT integration companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare IT integration market, the rapid adoption of electronic health records by physicians is significantly contributing to the growth of the healthcare IT integration market. An electronic health record is a systematic collection of real-time data of patients in digital format by physicians or hospitals whose information is instantly and securely available to authorized users. Electronic health records require healthcare IT software and its integration into healthcare institutes for smooth functioning and maintenance of vast medical data. For instance, in 2019, according to the National Centre for Health Statistics, in the United States, approximately 89.9% of office-based physicians are using electronic health records to treat patients. Therefore, the rapid adoption of electronic health records by physicians is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare IT integration market over the coming years.



The global healthcare IT integration market size is expected to increase from $3.55 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.55%. The change in the healthcare IT integration market growth trend is mainly due to the companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market size is expected to reach $6.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.79%.

Technological advancement is among the key healthcare IT integration market trends being followed by the companies operating in the market. For instance, in 2021, Lyniate, an American-based healthcare IT integration company, launched its new product, Lyniate Envoy, with API technology from Datica Inc., which offers turnkey data exchange with any healthcare IT system, including Corepoint and Rhapsody. It also allows users to network with approximately over 1,300 healthcare organizations for maintaining and monitoring patients’ data exchange using FHIP, C-CDA, DICOM, and others.

Major players in the healthcare IT integration market are Infor, InterSystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Orion Health, NXGN Management, LLC, iNTERFACEWARE Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, AVI-SPL, Inc., Corepoint Health, Oracle, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Qualcomm Life, Inc.

The global healthcare IT integration market forecast analysis is segmented by component into product, service; by application into clinic integration, radiology integration, lab integration, hospital integration, others.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare information technology integration market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global healthcare IT integration market opportunities are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

