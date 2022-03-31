Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness Presents Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Awards

2022 NAHTF Award Recipients (left to right): Rawnda Pierce, Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities; Carol Bodeen, Lincoln County Community Development Corporation; Lee Heflebower, 2022 Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness Chair; Amanda Palmerton, Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.

2021 NAHTF Award Recipients (left to right): Judy Petersen, Central Nebraska Economic Development District, accepting on behalf of the City of Atkinson; Ryan Durant, 2021 Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness Chair; Kelly Adamson, Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation; Julia Gale, Nebraska Housing Resource; Steve Peregrine, Nebraska Housing Resource.

Seven projects honored for impactfully using State housing funds to change lives, transform communities.

The Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness (NCHH) today announced the newest recipients of the annual Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) Award.

The NAHTF award was established in 2018 to recognize organizations and projects that have leveraged Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Funds to create safe, decent and affordable housing in Nebraska.

Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the NAHTF is one of Nebraska’s largest annual resources for affordable housing development. Since 1996, the program has supported the construction or rehabilitation of thousands of homes throughout the state, while assisting nonprofits and local governments in their mission to tackle housing needs.

“Few things impact community and family well-being as strongly as the presence of quality and affordable homes,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “The NAHTF is one of the most important resources we have available that enables us to support Nebraska communities and organizations as they pursue their housing-related goals.”

Today’s awards were presented during the Nebraska Investment Financing Authority (NIFA) Housing Conference Awards Luncheon, which took place in Papillion. Seven awards were presented, reflecting the fact that 2021’s award ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Lee Heflebower, Chair of the NCHH, was on-hand to present the NAHTF awards for 2022.

“The vision, determination and teamwork required to add even a single affordable unit to the housing inventory is deserving of our recognition,” said Heflebower. “Today we honor individuals and organizations who put countless hours and seemingly limitless energy into building their communities, asking for little in return except the knowledge they are making a difference.”

The 2022 award recipients are as follows:

Western Nebraska Housing Opportunities harnessed a 2017 NAHTF award of $500,000* to complete the full-scale transformation of a 100-year-old, dilapidated historic building in Scottsbluff into the fully renovated Eastwood Apartments. The 20-plus units are fully modernized, while the building’s historic attributes have been carefully preserved.

*Note that any/all mentioned projects may also include other state, federal or private funding sources.

Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc. utilized a 2018 NAHTF award of $126,000 to significantly rehabilitate four owner-occupied homes for income-qualifying residents in Cass, Otoe and Sarpy Counties. The rehabilitations are estimated to have extended the lives of these homes for another 20-plus years.

Lincoln County Community Development Corporation used a $440,000 NAHTF award from 2019 to complete the final phase of the North Sheridan Rental Estates project in North Platte. The complete project supplied 12 rental duplexes to serve households at 80-120% of the area median income.

Ryan Durant, 2021 NCHH Chair, presented the 2021 award to four projects.

“It’s a privilege to be here today, when we’re able to finally show our appreciation to the many people and groups who’ve poured so much of themselves into these truly game-changing projects,” said Durant. “Nebraska is fortunate to be home to an industry of top-notch housing professionals, whose talents and ambition are helping us create a better life for our citizens while steering our communities into the future.”

The award-winning projects include:

The City of Atkinson, in partnership with Central Nebraska Economic Development, Inc., harnessed a 2018 NAHTF award of $295,000 to convert an overgrown, rundown residential lot into two affordable duplexes that have since been occupied by local seniors seeking to downsize; their former single-family homes have since been sold to local families with children.

CORE Development, Inc. leveraged a 2017 NAHTF award of $240,660 to rehabilitate below-standard housing and demolish unsafe structures in Holt and Antelope Counties. The completed projects served nine income-eligible homeowners who were unable to afford the cost of significant but much-needed home repairs.

Nebraska Housing Resource used a 2018 NAHTF award of $120,000 to support down-payment assistance for at least seven first-time homebuyers in Lincoln’s Hub Hall Heights subdivision. The financial support needed will be repaid when the homeowner sells, at which point it can be used to assist another homebuyer.

Three Rivers Housing Development Corporation utilized a $346,500 NAHTF award to support a purchase-rehab-resale program that has benefitted low-to-moderate income citizens and families in Tekamah. For example, major repairs and improvements to an older home, including updated electrical and HVAC systems, enabled a family of three with a new baby on the way to relocate to town and realize their dream of homeownership.

To learn more about the NAHTF, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.