Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,742 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Proclaims ‘Husky Weekend’ in Connecticut to Honor the UConn Women’s Basketball Team

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/31/2022

Governor Lamont Proclaims ‘Husky Weekend’ in Connecticut to Honor the UConn Women’s Basketball Team

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is proclaiming Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, 2022, as “Husky Weekend” in the State of Connecticut in recognition of the UConn women’s basketball team for playing in the NCAA Final Four tournament on Friday night.

The governor is urging all Connecticut residents to show their Husky pride this weekend by wearing UConn Huskies gear, displaying UConn flags and signs, and sporting blue and white.

“The Huskies have been nothing short of inspirational and I am incredibly thrilled that they will be representing Connecticut on a national stage this weekend,” Governor Lamont said. “These student athletes have represented UConn with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court and are inspiring many young basketball fans who want to follow in their footsteps. I urge all Connecticut residents to put on your blue and white and remind the nation why Connecticut is considered the college basketball capital of the world.”

“Our Huskies continue to astonish and inspire Connecticut residents each and every year,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Their determination and grit are second to none, and their success off the court and in the classroom is just as impressive. I know I’ll be wearing my UConn gear and I encourage everyone throughout our state to show their support with their blue and white. We wish them all the best of luck this weekend. Let’s go Huskies!”

UConn is scheduled to play the Stanford Cardinal in the Final Four tournament on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Governor Lamont's proclamation declaring Husky Weekend in Connecticut

[Download proclamation in high quality]

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Proclaims ‘Husky Weekend’ in Connecticut to Honor the UConn Women’s Basketball Team

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.