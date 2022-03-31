Global Propylene Market to Boost In Coming Years – Projected To Reach 132.1 Metric Tons In 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% During Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Propylene market during the forecast period owing to the thriving Construction, Packaging, Automobile as well as Textile sectors in the region. Moreover, China, being the foremost producer of textile electronics plastics, among others, is expected to lead the propylene market in the upcoming years. In the Asia Pacific region, China, Japan, India, and South Korea are among the world’s foremost customers of propylene and are expected to boost the market growth of propylene in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global Propylene Market was 90.6 Metric Tons in 2021 and is projected to reach 132.1 Metric Tons by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the Propylene market can be primarily attributed to the large array of properties exhibited by propylene that expands its employability across several sectors. Propylene is the simplest member of the alkene family; it is a colorless gas having a faint petroleum-like odor. Propylene is a prominent feedstock in the petroleum industry used in the manufacture of propylene glycol, isopropyl alcohol, polygas chemical, acetone, acrylic acid, etc. Moreover, it is mainly used as a humectant as it makes water-soluble and stops it from collecting in clumps or foaming. Furthermore, propylene keeps the surface hydrated and averts the growth of molds and bacteria. Apart from this, it prevents corrosion of metals by offering an electrochemical charge so they can maintain their properties.

The Burgeoning Demand For Propylene From Various Sectors To Drive The Global Propylene Market Growth

The rising demand for propylene from the construction industry throughout the world acts as one of the foremost factors driving the growth of the propylene market. The rise in the usage of propylene in various end-use industries such as packaging, construction, textile, automotive, and others and growing demand for polymer produced from the propylene monomer in the automobile sector accelerate the market growth. Apart from that, the growing R&D activities taken up by key market players can provide major opportunities in the global propylene market. The major players in the chemicals sector are focusing on research and development activities and launching innovative products to gain a competitive edge. For instance, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. collaborated with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) to produce propylene oxide and styrene monomer in China. All these factors are likely to propel the global propylene market during the forecast year 2022-2028.





Polypropylene Accounted For The Largest Market Share And Is Expected To Grow With Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period

Based on the derivative, the global propylene market has been segmented into Polypropylene, Propylene Oxide, Cumene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid & Acrylates, Alcohol, and Others. Alcohols comprise oxo-alcohols and isopropyl alcohols. Amidst the segmentation, polypropylene accounted for the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2022-2028. The escalation in demand for polypropylene products is due to their heavy usage in the production of instrumental panels, interior trim, door trims, fender liners, bumpers, battery cases, and trays, and other components coupled with the constant development of the e-commerce sector, which is a massive deployer of polypropylene as the raw material for packaging purposes.

Impact Of COVID-19 On The Global Propylene Market



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global propylene market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments around the world imposed rigorous lockdowns, thus vividly hampering the building and construction, transportation, electrical, and electronics industries, which are the important end-user industries for the Propylene market. These industries are experiencing a sharp decline in demand as well as production due to the declining discretionary spending, limitations on supply and transport, factory shutdowns, and a slowdown in infrastructure expansion activities throughout the world. However, the demand for propylene surged from the packaging industry owing to the growth in e-commerce amid the pandemic. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post covid era, the growth of the Propylene market is likely to recover during the forecast period.





Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR in the Global Propylene Market

In terms of regional analysis, the global Propylene market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global propylene market in terms of value as well as volume in 2021. Moreover, APAC is expected to be the largest growing market in global propylene during the forecast period 2022-2028. This can be attributed to the growing demand for propylene from the packaging and automotive sector, particularly in countries like India, China, and Japan. China has been the largest importer of propylene as well as its derivatives. As a means of reducing its reliance on imports, many investments are being proposed by 2025. Some of them include Fujian Meide Petrochemical Fuzhou Propylene Plant, Oriental Energy Ningbo Propylene Plant, and Oriental Energy Ningbo Propylene Plant. Furthermore, market leaders including Formosa Plastics Group, LG Chem, China Petrochemical Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical present in the region are anticipated to amplify the demand for propylene in the region during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Competitive Landscape

The global propylene market is a fragmented market. The key players operating in the global Propylene market are Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Manali Petrochemical, AGC Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Oleon NV, and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted, like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global propylene market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global propylene market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments:

February 2022: Braskem, one of the largest polyolefins manufacturers, as well as a market leader of biopolymers announced the expansion of its circular polymer portfolio to include two new polypropylene (PP) grades with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Braskem's new PCR polypropylene grades would be used in a wide array of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) food contact applications where polypropylene is used today, such as consumer packaging, housewares, caps and closures, and others.

January 2022: INVISTA, a Koch company, and associate of Flint Hills Resources, has attained the Flint Hills Resources propylene business effectively from Jan. 1, 2022. This comprises the chemical facilities in Longview and Houston, Texas, along with the support employees. The possession of the pipelines that deliver these facilities also moved to INVISTA but will continue to be operated by Flint Hills Resources under a contract.

Scope of Report:



Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Metric Tons Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By derivative, by type, by production process technology, by application, by end-use, and by region Key Players The key players operating in the global Propylene market are Dow, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co.Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation., INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Manali Petrochemical, AGC Chemicals, Royal Dutch Shell, Oleon NV, and other prominent players.



By Derivatives

Polypropylene

Propylene Oxide

Cumene

Acrylonitrile

Acrylic Acid & Acrylates

Alcohols

Others

By Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Others

By Production Process Technology

Fiber Steam Cracking

Refinery

On- Purpose

By Application

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Synthetic Resins

Fine Chemicals

Other

By End-Use

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting